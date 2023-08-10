From camping trips to exploring new parts of the planet, there are a few things that every traveler should have — and that includes access to clean water. Fresh water is not always available, but the best filtered water bottles are the ultimate travel companions that can help remove bacteria and sediment quickly.

If you are unfamiliar with LifeStraw, the brand has revolutionized our access to clean, drinkable water when jet-setting around the globe. In April 2023, LifeStraw launched its new Go Series of water filter bottles with improved filtration and a sleek new look for everyday use. For the first time since its release, the LifeStraw Go Series water filter bottle is now on sale at Amazon for more than 20% off.

LifeStraw Go Series Amazon LifeStraw Go Series Fill up your water bottle from airport bathrooms, a tap in Mexico, or a gas station while road-tripping with LifeStraw's new Go Series water filter bottle. $50 $40 Shop Now

"The LifeStraw Go Series was created to provide a sidekick that can stick with you on your adventures," said Tara Lundy, LifeStraw's chief brand officer. "The bottle features a membrane microfilter that removes bacteria, parasites and microplastics and a carbon filter that improves taste and eliminates some chemicals."

For LifeStraw's big water bottle update, the company intentionally removed the folding straw and included a drinking spout instead, which is covered by a twist-on cap that’s leakproof. The covered mouthpiece is optimal for drinking clean water on the go.

When you drink your water from the lightweight BPA-free plastic Go water bottle, it undergoes a two-step filtration system. On sale in the 1-liter size, LifeStraw's reusable filtered water bottle is discounted to $40. With no expiration date on Amazon's deal, we recommend snagging this travel must-have on sale before it's too late.

Level up your hydration game even further with our guide to all the best water bottles and deals on Hydro Flasks.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Lego Deals at Amazon for Kids and Kids at Heart

The Best Luggage Deals at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Getaway

Shop the Best Apple Watch Bands for Every Style

The Best Amazon Dyson Deals: Get Up to 28% on Vacuums & Air Purifiers

Tons of Popular PS5 Games Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Save Up to 40% On Alo Yoga's Celeb-Loved Activewear

The 45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Save up to 60% on Calvin Klein's Iconic Underwear for Men and Women

10 Best Matching Workout Sets to Shop on Amazon — All Under $30