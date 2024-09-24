Shop
The Best Amazon Deals on Outdoor Solar Lights to Brighten Your Yard This Fall

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 2:55 PM PDT, September 24, 2024

Don't let the dark put a limit on your outdoor fun with these top-rated solar powered lights.

Enjoying the fresh air and cooler temperatures is what fall is all about. The days may be getting shorter, but it's the perfect time to make the most of your outdoor space. With solar-powered lights, you can illuminate your backyard and keep the fun going well after the sun sets.

Whether you're hosting a movie night under the stars or gathering around the fire pit, outdoor solar lights are perfect for creating a cozy, inviting atmosphere this fall. Better for the environment, and your electric bill, there are a variety of outdoor solar lights that will look stunning in your yard.

From solar lights that light the path on the ground to solar lights that illuminate from overhead to solar-powered security lights and more, you can find a little something of everything on Amazon. If you want to brighten up your backyard this fall, look no further than Amazon's top-rated outdoor solar lights. We've rounded up the best Amazon deals on solar-powered lights below to put your yard in the limelight.

Best Amazon Deals on Outdoor Solar Lights

Mancra 8-Pack Glass Solar Pathway Lights

Mancra 8-Pack Glass Solar Pathway Lights
Amazon

Mancra 8-Pack Glass Solar Pathway Lights

If you're building the perfect outdoor space for summer gatherings, these highly rated solar-powered lights will illuminate your path and set the mood.

$57 $40

With Coupon

Shop Now

Tdlol Waterproof Solar String Lights

Tdlol Waterproof Solar String Lights
Amazon

Tdlol Waterproof Solar String Lights

Add string lights to the yard for vintage charm after the sun sets. Not only are these string lights solar-powered but they also come at a discount.

$35 $23

With Coupon

Shop Now

Esgarden Outdoor Hanging Solar Lantern

Esgarden Outdoor Hanging Solar Lantern
Amazon

Esgarden Outdoor Hanging Solar Lantern

The Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern will make a statement on any patio it adorns. The solar-powered lantern lights are enclosed in a water-proof metal frame. One reviewer gave it five stars and said, "Purchased these as Christmas gifts last year for 2 couples. They raved about them so much, I now own 6 of them and I love them."

$24 $19

With Coupon

Shop Now

AEQ Solar Outdoor Wall Sconce

AEQ Solar Outdoor Wall Sconce
Amazon

AEQ Solar Outdoor Wall Sconce

Make your porch more inviting with these modern solar light wall sconces. These solar-powered lights also have motion-sensor modes that turn the light on at night or increase brightness when there's movement nearby.

$80 $60

With Coupon

Shop Now

Lianglome Outdoor Pathway Solar Lights

Lianglome Outdoor Pathway Solar Lights
Amazon

Lianglome Outdoor Pathway Solar Lights

Make a statement with these solar lights that give off a unique starburst pattern. "I put these around my flower beds and everyone wants to know where I got them," one reviewer shared.

$18 $15

Shop Now

MXwcy Outdoor Solar Lights with Plant Stands (2-Pack)

MXwcy Outdoor Solar Lights with Plant Stands (2-Pack)
Amazon

MXwcy Outdoor Solar Lights with Plant Stands (2-Pack)

Illuminate your garden while providing a new spot for plants with these street light-inspired solar lamps. One happy customer said "I knew I would like them. They fit right into my vision. The lights are just bright enough to light up my porch area, but dim enough for a nice breezy night talk." 

$60 $36

With Coupon

Shop Now

Audles LED Solar Step Lights

Audles LED Solar Step Lights
Amazon

Audles LED Solar Step Lights

Climbing stairs in the dark is a recipe for disaster. Light them up with these innovative solar lights. One reviewer shared their positive experience: "Exactly what I needed for a step at my back door that was a bit too far from the porch light. I installed it easily and it was bright the very first night. No more tripping on that step or needing to pull out my phone flashlight."

$40 $26

With Coupon

Shop Now

Linkind StarRayS 12 LEDs Landscape Solar Spotlights

Linkind StarRayS 12 LEDs Landscape Solar Spotlights
Amazon

Linkind StarRayS 12 LEDs Landscape Solar Spotlights

These solar-powered spotlights can be inserted into the ground or mounted on a wall to illuminate trees or other structures in your yard.

$60 $45

With Coupon

Shop Now

ASMAD LED Solar Garden Lights

ASMAD LED Solar Garden Lights
Amazon

ASMAD LED Solar Garden Lights

This eight-pack of solar-powered garden lights will help you harness the power of the sun to add magic to your outdoor space. 

$70 $50

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

