Enjoying the fresh air and cooler temperatures is what fall is all about. The days may be getting shorter, but it's the perfect time to make the most of your outdoor space. With solar-powered lights, you can illuminate your backyard and keep the fun going well after the sun sets.

Whether you're hosting a movie night under the stars or gathering around the fire pit, outdoor solar lights are perfect for creating a cozy, inviting atmosphere this fall. Better for the environment, and your electric bill, there are a variety of outdoor solar lights that will look stunning in your yard.

From solar lights that light the path on the ground to solar lights that illuminate from overhead to solar-powered security lights and more, you can find a little something of everything on Amazon. If you want to brighten up your backyard this fall, look no further than Amazon's top-rated outdoor solar lights. We've rounded up the best Amazon deals on solar-powered lights below to put your yard in the limelight.

Best Amazon Deals on Outdoor Solar Lights

Esgarden Outdoor Hanging Solar Lantern Amazon Esgarden Outdoor Hanging Solar Lantern The Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern will make a statement on any patio it adorns. The solar-powered lantern lights are enclosed in a water-proof metal frame. One reviewer gave it five stars and said, "Purchased these as Christmas gifts last year for 2 couples. They raved about them so much, I now own 6 of them and I love them." $24 $19 With Coupon Shop Now

AEQ Solar Outdoor Wall Sconce Amazon AEQ Solar Outdoor Wall Sconce Make your porch more inviting with these modern solar light wall sconces. These solar-powered lights also have motion-sensor modes that turn the light on at night or increase brightness when there's movement nearby. $80 $60 With Coupon Shop Now

Audles LED Solar Step Lights Amazon Audles LED Solar Step Lights Climbing stairs in the dark is a recipe for disaster. Light them up with these innovative solar lights. One reviewer shared their positive experience: "Exactly what I needed for a step at my back door that was a bit too far from the porch light. I installed it easily and it was bright the very first night. No more tripping on that step or needing to pull out my phone flashlight." $40 $26 With Coupon Shop Now

