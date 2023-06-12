Must-Have Travel Gear to Shop for Your Summer Getaways: Carry-On Backpacks, AirTags, Headphones and More
As stressful as travel can be, having the right travel gear can make a world of difference in ensuring your trip goes as smoothly as possible. Whether you're visiting family or taking a little getaway, odds are you'll be doing some kind of traveling this summer. From the most-loved suitcases on the internet to gadgets for keeping track of all your belongings, we've found the best travel accessories to grab ahead of your next trip this summer.
If your current suitcases have broken zippers or cracked exteriors, it's probably time to upgrade. Right now, you can save on select uber-popular Away suitcases, or get a discount on a Samsonite duo. For long flights or train rides, make your travels more comfortable with deals on a hanging airplane footrest, noise-cancelling headphones and compression socks.
Below, check out the best travel gear to shop for all of your summer vacations. For even more savings, check out the best luggage deals to shop right now.
Best Travel Accessories to Stay Organized
Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone.
These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized.
Keep your digital accessories and gadgets organized while on the go. This sleek and compact bag is designed with the modern traveler in mind, providing a dedicated space for all your tech essentials.
Made with water-resistant nylon, this toiletry bag has an exterior zip pocket for grab-and-go items, plus a coated spill-proof interior to keep your cosmetics in check.
This TSA-approved travel bottles set includes a variety of bottles, jars and other accessories to keep your toiletries from leaking.
To save space in your luggage, this travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place — plus, it's water-resistant and can hang on the wall using the hanging hook for easy access to your toiletries.
Keep all your toiletries together and accessible in this flat-laying toiletry kit. It has water-resistant coating for easy clean up in case any of your products spring a leak.
Best Travel Luggage: Suitcases, Backpacks, and Bags
Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the suitcase itself.
This is the best travel backpack to optimize your carry-on space, as it's designed to serve as a personal item on the majority of airlines while maximizing your storage capacity. It comes with every thing you may need for a long trip, including adjustable and breathable straps, extra packing cubes, a USB port, and more for your next adventure.
The North Face Backpack is a premium travel essential that can seamlessly transition from a reliable carry-on for your laptop on an airplane to a trusted companion on your exhilarating hiking adventures. Store your other travel items into this accessory for a long flight or short trip.
Compact and convenient, this soft sided luggage can slide smoothly under the seat in front of you or be tucked away in an overhead bin. The bag's main compartment can fit several outfits and a spare pair of shoes. Interior pockets lining the compartment will keep your toiletries organized. The telescoping handle and rolling wheels make this bag easy to navigate around a crowded airport, making it a great choice for the frequent flyer looking to pack light.
For weekend trips as well as the gym, this waterproof duffel bag has a ventilated side pocket for keeping your shoes separate from the rest of your luggage.
Keep your passport, wallet, phone, or other small items within reach to with this crossbody fanny pack. Pack this travel accessory in your carry-on suitcase to use during your trip.
Keep all of your essentials handy with this stylish laptop tote, complete with plenty of pockets to help you stay organized.
Best Travel Gear for Long Trips
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real-time.
Neck pillows are a classic travel essential that will keep you comfortable during flights and long car rides.
Sit back and relax with these soothing eye masks. Plus, they are the perfect travel size to fit in your carry-on.
Kick your feet up and relax during your flight with this ergonomic memory foam footrest that hangs from your tray table.
Experience high-quality sound without breaking the bank with these noise cancelling earbuds from Apple.
If you have a long flight ahead of you, you might want to add compression socks to your ultimate travel packing list.
Stay safe from viruses and germs while traveling with Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes.
Stay comfy while protecting yourself against COVID-19 and other viruses with this pack of KN95s.
Other Travel Gear Essentials
Ramp up your travel photography game with this selfie stick and tripod duo. The set includes a selfie stick that extends up to 60 inches long, a tripod for the perfect group shot, and a bluetooth remote to snap the perfect vacation picture.
Getting ready for a summer abroad? Add this travel accessory to your packing list. This all-in-one travel essential is usable worldwide in over 150+ different countries, ensuring you can plug-in your phone, hair tools, and more.
This collapsible water bottle easily shrinks to fit into your purse or carry-on.
RELATED CONTENT:
What to Pack In Your Carry-On Luggage for Summer 2023
Best Travel Accessories: What to Pack in Your Carry-On Luggage
The Best TikTok-Approved Summer Fashion Styles at Amazon
Apple AirTags Are on Sale Just in Time for Your Summer Travels
Save Up to 45% On Calpak Luggage for Your Summer Travels
The Best Tech Deals at Walmart: Save Up to 80% on TVs, Laptops & More
The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Summer Travel
Best Buy Summer Sale: Save on Appliances, TVs, Laptops & More
18 Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear This Summer
Away Just Launched A New Luggage Collection Perfect for Summer Travel