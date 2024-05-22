These trendy diaper bags will ensure that he's supported and stylish with baby in tow.
When it comes to new parent must-haves, the diaper bag is truly essential. Whether you're a parent-to-be, a father with a growing toddler or your shopping for a Father's Day gift idea for the newer dads in your life, the diaper bag is arguably one of the most important pieces of baby gear.
It's no surprise to anyone who has done their basic diaper bag research that these often cater to moms, making it harder for fathers to find the right styles for them. While it's important for diaper bags to be practical — ideally with enough pocket space and inside compartments to secure all of your baby's essentials — it's even better when they look right. If you're asking us — and you are — the best diaper bags out there don't resemble diaper bags at all.
A sleeker, more toned-down diaper bag ensures that you can confidently step into any situation without feeling restricted by a clunky, showy bag. Some bags even double as commuter models, with room for a working parent's laptop and insulated water bottle sleeves. From Dagne Dover's fan-favorite diaper bag backpack to Béis' crossbody diaper bags, we've gathered the best diaper bags for dads — which would also make great Father's Day gifts.
With summer travel season right around the corner, shop ET's top picks for the best diaper bags to gift dads for Father's Day 2024 or keep for yourself that are as practical as they are stylish.
The Best Diaper Bags for Dads in 2024
No Reception Club The Getaway Bag
This travel bag includes an insulated lunch bag, detachable stroller clips and customizable shelves. If you get it with the Travel Bundle, you'll also receive a changing pad and Sidekick fanny pack.
State Lorimer Diaper Bag
This sleek diaper backpack features a changing pad, a strap that attaches to your stroller, a luggage sleeve and more.
Herschel Strand Duffle Diaper Bag
Keep all the essential elements and products close by with this Herschel Strand duffle diaper bag, which includes a packable changing mat.
Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack
The diaper backpack trend is alive and well with this Dagne Dover best-seller — complete with a large main compartment that's perfect for holding all of your baby bag essentials.
Béis The Diaper Pack
This compact diaper bag from Béis can be worn across the chest or around the waist.
Nike Convertible Diaper Bag
Easy to clean, this two-mode diaper bag backpack from Nike is designed for busy parents on the go.
lululemon New Parent Tote Bag 20L
This lululemon tote features compartments for snacks, wipes, diapers and other essentials, along with a removable pouch with a changing mat for added convenience.
Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack
Offered in a neutral color that looks good on a Mom or Dad, this is a great daily diaper bag backpack that includes a padded laptop pocket and mesh pocket organizers.
Béis The Diaper Bag
Dubbed the "anti-diaper bag," this style from Béis comes complete with four sets of interchangeable stroller straps, a changing pad with a wipe- and diaper-friendly pocket, adjustable straps and much more.
Maelstrom Diaper Bag Backpack
The Maelstrom diaper bag backpack has a spot for everything you may need, from wipes to bottles to your computer.
Dagner Dover Wade Neoprene Diaper Tote
Carry all of your baby essentials while still looking stylish with this Dagner Dover Wade diaper tote on your arm. This diaper tote features a luggage sleeve, clips to your stroller and includes a mini changing mat, extra pouches and a zipper opening for easy access to your wipes. It also can also fit your laptop.
Bugaboo Changing Backpack
Whether you're in need of a wipe, diaper or any other baby bag essential, you'll have it handy with the Bugaboo changing backpack.
Parker Baby Co. Birch Bag Diaper Backpack
Made with durable waterproof canvas and vegan leather accents, the birch bag diaper backpack seamlessly blends durability and style — making it a popular choice among parents.
HighSpeedDaddy Baby Diaper Backpack
You can never be too prepared for a day out with the baby, making this durable, waterproof and efficient backpack a perfect choice.
