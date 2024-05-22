When it comes to new parent must-haves, the diaper bag is truly essential. Whether you're a parent-to-be, a father with a growing toddler or your shopping for a Father's Day gift idea for the newer dads in your life, the diaper bag is arguably one of the most important pieces of baby gear.

It's no surprise to anyone who has done their basic diaper bag research that these often cater to moms, making it harder for fathers to find the right styles for them. While it's important for diaper bags to be practical — ideally with enough pocket space and inside compartments to secure all of your baby's essentials — it's even better when they look right. If you're asking us — and you are — the best diaper bags out there don't resemble diaper bags at all.

A sleeker, more toned-down diaper bag ensures that you can confidently step into any situation without feeling restricted by a clunky, showy bag. Some bags even double as commuter models, with room for a working parent's laptop and insulated water bottle sleeves. From Dagne Dover's fan-favorite diaper bag backpack to Béis' crossbody diaper bags, we've gathered the best diaper bags for dads — which would also make great Father's Day gifts.

With summer travel season right around the corner, shop ET's top picks for the best diaper bags to gift dads for Father's Day 2024 or keep for yourself that are as practical as they are stylish.

The Best Diaper Bags for Dads in 2024

Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack Amazon Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack Offered in a neutral color that looks good on a Mom or Dad, this is a great daily diaper bag backpack that includes a padded laptop pocket and mesh pocket organizers. $90 $37 with coupon Shop Now

Béis The Diaper Bag Béis Béis The Diaper Bag Dubbed the "anti-diaper bag," this style from Béis comes complete with four sets of interchangeable stroller straps, a changing pad with a wipe- and diaper-friendly pocket, adjustable straps and much more. $178 Shop Now

Dagner Dover Wade Neoprene Diaper Tote Dagner Dover Dagner Dover Wade Neoprene Diaper Tote Carry all of your baby essentials while still looking stylish with this Dagner Dover Wade diaper tote on your arm. This diaper tote features a luggage sleeve, clips to your stroller and includes a mini changing mat, extra pouches and a zipper opening for easy access to your wipes. It also can also fit your laptop. $215 Shop Now

Bugaboo Changing Backpack Bloomingdale's Bugaboo Changing Backpack Whether you're in need of a wipe, diaper or any other baby bag essential, you'll have it handy with the Bugaboo changing backpack. $160 Shop Now

