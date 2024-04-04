Beauty & Wellness

These New Charlotte Tilbury Products Are Out Now: Shop New Products in the Iconic Pillow Talk Shade and More

PILLOW TALK MULTI-GLOW ROMANCE LIGHT
Charlotte Tilbury
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 11:41 AM PDT, April 4, 2024

Charlotte fans, listen up! There are eight new Charlotte Tilbury products out now, including new finds in the iconic Pillow Talk hue. 

This springtime launch is coming in hot with fresh products for your beauty cabinet. Find new Pillow Talk shades, including fair, medium and deep in the Lip Cheat liplinerK.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick and Collagen Lip Bath lipgloss. There's also a brand new product, the Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Highlighter, and products that are back by popular demand, the Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand and Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Highlighter.

But that's not all, darling. In celebration of these new products, shoppers can get a free Mini Magic Cream, Mini Charlotte’s Magic Body Cream and Mini Airbrush Setting Spray when they spend $95 or more. Also, get free shipping with any purchase from the Pillow Talk collection through today. This discount will automatically apply at checkout.

Don't miss out on these deals from the brand that everyone from Penelope Cruz and Amal Clooney to Jessica Chastain and Kate Moss wears. So what are you waiting for? Shop all of Charlotte's new arrivals below.

Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk Fair

Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk Fair
Charlotte Tilbury

Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk Fair

Charlotte's beloved Lip Cheat lip liner is now available in a fair version of the iconic Pillow Talk Shade.

K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Pillow Talk Fair

K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Pillow Talk Fair
Charlotte Tilbury

K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Pillow Talk Fair

Now shoppers can find the K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in a lighter Pillow Talk hue for fairer skin tones. 

Collagen Lip Bath in Pillow Talk Fair

Collagen Lip Bath in Pillow Talk Fair
Charlotte Tilbury

Collagen Lip Bath in Pillow Talk Fair

This lip gloss has the cutest heart applicator and a cooling, minty feel.

Collagen Lip Bath in Pillow Talk Medium

Collagen Lip Bath in Pillow Talk Medium
Charlotte Tilbury

Collagen Lip Bath in Pillow Talk Medium

Find the same lipgloss in a Pillow Talk hue for medium skin tones.

Collagen Lip Bath in Pillow Talk Deep

Collagen Lip Bath in Pillow Talk Deep
Charlotte Tilbury

Collagen Lip Bath in Pillow Talk Deep

Plus, there's a specialty pillow talk shade for deep skin tones.

Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Highlighter in Dream Light

Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Highlighter in Dream Light
Charlotte Tilbury

Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Highlighter in Dream Light

The Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Highlighter is back in new glittery packaging. This color is a warm-toned pink.

Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Highlighter in Romance Light

Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Highlighter in Romance Light
Charlotte Tilbury

Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Highlighter in Romance Light

This shade is a cool-toned nude pink.

Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand

Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand
Charlotte Tilbury

Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand

The Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand is back to pair with Charlotte's many glowy products so you don't end up looking or feeling greasy.

