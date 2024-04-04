Charlotte fans, listen up! There are eight new Charlotte Tilbury products out now, including new finds in the iconic Pillow Talk hue.

This springtime launch is coming in hot with fresh products for your beauty cabinet. Find new Pillow Talk shades, including fair, medium and deep in the Lip Cheat lipliner, K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick and Collagen Lip Bath lipgloss. There's also a brand new product, the Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Highlighter, and products that are back by popular demand, the Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand and Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Highlighter.

But that's not all, darling. In celebration of these new products, shoppers can get a free Mini Magic Cream, Mini Charlotte’s Magic Body Cream and Mini Airbrush Setting Spray when they spend $95 or more. Also, get free shipping with any purchase from the Pillow Talk collection through today. This discount will automatically apply at checkout.

Don't miss out on these deals from the brand that everyone from Penelope Cruz and Amal Clooney to Jessica Chastain and Kate Moss wears. So what are you waiting for? Shop all of Charlotte's new arrivals below.