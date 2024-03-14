It's that time of year again! Get ready to transition your skincare routine from winter to spring.

Your skincare routine should always be evolving. It's a good idea to rotate in new products periodically to help skin handle the litany of concerns that come with the seasons, your environment, air quality, and everyday stressors.

The end of winter — heralding the beginning of spring — is a great time to take inventory of the products you've been using and evaluate whether they're going to continue working for you once the weather warms up. Warmer temperatures, humidity and more changes are on the horizon that your winter skincare products may not be formulated for. During colder seasons, your skin needs additional hydration to help combat some of the dryness that winter can bring. Since the sun isn't out as often when it's snowing outside, you've likely gotten by with a lower SPF sunscreen, too. But when spring comes by to change all that, you can ease up and use a lighter moisturizer or less viscous serums. This can help lessen oil production and keep acne from sprouting up. As with any change to your skincare routine, it's not a bad idea to consult your doctor or dermatologist before trying new products.

Below, find some of our picks for the best products that can help you transition from rich, nutrient-dense moisturizers, sunscreen, and serums to more lightweight, sun-ready staples.

Best Products for Transitioning to Springtime Skincare

Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser Amazon Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser This fragrance-free cleanser is great for most skin types. It foams up with tons of bubbly lather and cleans without stripping your face of healthy oils. $12 Shop Now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Facial Gel Cleanser Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost Facial Gel Cleanser This ultra lightweight gel cleanser scrubs your face of dirt and impurities while giving you a bit of gentle hydration with hyaluronic acid, plumping your skin a bit ahead of applying makeup or other skincare goodies. $10 Shop Now

Herbivore Pink Cloud Jelly Serum Amazon Herbivore Pink Cloud Jelly Serum Slather on this water-like jelly serum for non-sticky plumping and hydration that you can layer on instead of a moisturizer on hot, sweaty days when the sun is out in full force. $50 Shop Now

