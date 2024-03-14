Update your skincare routine for spring from winter with products from top brands like Cetaphil, EltaMD and more.
It's that time of year again! Get ready to transition your skincare routine from winter to spring.
Your skincare routine should always be evolving. It's a good idea to rotate in new products periodically to help skin handle the litany of concerns that come with the seasons, your environment, air quality, and everyday stressors.
The end of winter — heralding the beginning of spring — is a great time to take inventory of the products you've been using and evaluate whether they're going to continue working for you once the weather warms up. Warmer temperatures, humidity and more changes are on the horizon that your winter skincare products may not be formulated for. During colder seasons, your skin needs additional hydration to help combat some of the dryness that winter can bring. Since the sun isn't out as often when it's snowing outside, you've likely gotten by with a lower SPF sunscreen, too. But when spring comes by to change all that, you can ease up and use a lighter moisturizer or less viscous serums. This can help lessen oil production and keep acne from sprouting up. As with any change to your skincare routine, it's not a bad idea to consult your doctor or dermatologist before trying new products.
Below, find some of our picks for the best products that can help you transition from rich, nutrient-dense moisturizers, sunscreen, and serums to more lightweight, sun-ready staples.
Best Products for Transitioning to Springtime Skincare
Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser
This fragrance-free cleanser is great for most skin types. It foams up with tons of bubbly lather and cleans without stripping your face of healthy oils.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Facial Gel Cleanser
This ultra lightweight gel cleanser scrubs your face of dirt and impurities while giving you a bit of gentle hydration with hyaluronic acid, plumping your skin a bit ahead of applying makeup or other skincare goodies.
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Facial Cleanser
Manage breakouts that come with the changing season with this light and gentle face cleanser. It uses 2% salicylic acid to help target oil and acne and clear up pimples or blackheads that unexpectedly crop up.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream
Swap your heavy cream moisturizer for this water gel that feels like drenching your skin in cool, soothing water for up to 72 hours of hydration.
CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Gel
This water-based moisturizer contains ceramides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid for a light, comfortable burst of moisture that won't turn your skin greasy.
EltaMD UV Daily Face Sunscreen SPF 40
Protect your delicate skin from the sun with a higher SPF for spring. This sunscreen is thin but provides great coverage that absorbs into skin quickly without leaving a white cast.
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Glowy Sunscreen Primer
Combine your sunscreen and primer with this makeup-gripping formula that fights blue light and UV rays and adds a subtle glow to your skin without clogging your pores.
Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant and Superfood Face Oil
Introduce more antioxidants into your skin with this hydrating oil to bolster your skin's response to the sun's rays. Antioxidants used with sunscreen can help lessen potential sun damage.
Herbivore Pink Cloud Jelly Serum
Slather on this water-like jelly serum for non-sticky plumping and hydration that you can layer on instead of a moisturizer on hot, sweaty days when the sun is out in full force.
Kopari Sun Shield On-The-Glow Sheer Stick SPF 40
Don't stop at your face when it comes to sunscreen. If you're going to be out and about in the springtime, make sure you care for the rest of your skin that's exposed, too. That's also part of skincare. Rub on this non-sticky sunscreen any time you're going to be outside.
