Love the skin you’re in! Gabby Windey has stunned on television screens since 2021 after appearing on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Dancing With the Stars, but throughout her career, the 32-year-old has struggled with skin issues.

To combat this, the former ICU nurse recently partnered with AviClear to treat the root cause of her acne and opened up to ET about her skincare journey.

"I have been dealing with acne on different levels of difficulty ever since I was a teen. … As I got older, it didn't subside and even continued to get worse," she explained.

Gabby Windey/Instagram

"There was some discomfort in my own skin — not to be punny — but it was true both literally and figuratively," the reality television star continued.

Not only did these breakouts impact Windey’s self-esteem, but they also made her getting-ready regimen stressful.

"When I was a Denver Broncos cheerleader, it really started to become bothersome because you could see the breakouts under my foundation in game day photos. … I would never go to work as a nurse without makeup on in order to cover the acne. … It added another step to my already rushed routine," she said.

Gabby Windey/Instagram

But since receiving a series of three skincare sessions, Windey feels much more confident in her skin overall.

"I’ve tried endless products and have done endless research on how to help my skin and I feel like AviClear has been the answer to my skin prayers. ... My acne got a little bit better after each treatment and it is continuing to improve as I get further out from the treatments," she shared.

Now, the television personality only relies on a few key must-haves and embraces a more minimalistic beauty routine.

Gabby Windey/Instagram

"I am much more comfortable wearing little to no makeup and it's been great to have extra time in the day and to not spend as much time getting ready. ... I always love a natural, dewy look with some blush and a mauve lip," she noted.

As for her skincare essentials: "I follow Jan Marini’s step-by-step program and am an avid Omnilux and NuFACE user," she spilled.

