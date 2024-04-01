Lifestyle

Dagne Dover's SS24 Collection Is a Tropical Dream Come True — Shop the New Beach Club Bags

Dagne Dover Beach Club
Dagne Dover
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:44 PM PDT, April 1, 2024

Hit the Beach Club with Dagne Dover's limited‑edition SS24 collection.

Spring is the perfect season to take a long weekend trip and enjoy the sunshine. Whether you are headed to the beach or just going on a stroll, having the right bag can be crucial. With longer days of endless sunshine on the horizon, celeb-loved bag brand Dagne Dover is feeling the vacay vibes and just launched its newest Beach Club collection

Featuring tropical colorways and vibrant hues, Dagne Dover's limited-edition SS24 collection introduces a hand-painted hibiscus pattern, a sun-bleached novelty treatment and fresh spins on the brand's best-selling Neoprene bag lineup. 

Shop Dagne Dover's Collection

Dagne's fan-favorite weekender bags, diaper backpacks, belt bags and toiletry organizers now come in a bright new color palette. From hot pinks and airbrushed oranges to royal blue and a creamy light tan, the new bags are sure to get you in a vacation mindset. 

"Movement and wearability are always of importance to us, and this season is no different hence the vibrant colors and performance focused fabrics," said Dagne Dover creative director and founder Jessy Dover. Both stylish and functional, this season's drop is made for the summertime and keeping you organized while on the go.

Ahead, shop our favorites from the newest Dagne Dover Beach Club collection.

Extra Large Landon Neoprene Carryall

Extra Large Landon Neoprene Carryall
Dagne Dover

Extra Large Landon Neoprene Carryall

For extra long weekends, this carry-on features a 16-inch laptop sleeve, shoe bag, detachable adjustable crossbody strap and phone pocket.

Medium Landon Neoprene Carryall

Medium Landon Neoprene Carryall
Dagne Dover

Medium Landon Neoprene Carryall

From the office to the gym, the medium size carryall fits a 13-inch laptop. It also has a luggage sleeve to fit right on top of your suitcase.

Small Dakota Neoprene Backpack

Small Dakota Neoprene Backpack
Dagne Dover

Small Dakota Neoprene Backpack

Whether you’re using the Small Dakota backpack as an accessory to face the day or chase the night, this water-resistant backpack will keep things organized with an air mesh tablet sleeve, two air mesh interior pockets and two zipper exterior pockets.

Large Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack

Large Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack
Dagne Dover

Large Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack

Dagne's best-selling baby backpack is built for life with a little one. Made from premium neoprene and performance Air Mesh, it features a washable zipper bag, two stroller clips, an insulated water bottle holder and a wipeable changing mat.

Medium Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack

Medium Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack
Dagne Dover

Medium Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack

The Medium Indi diaper backpack has storage for extra diapers and clothes, but it also has pouches and pockets for wipes, toys, snacks, and more. 

Mara Neoprene Phone Sling

Mara Neoprene Phone Sling
Dagne Dover

Mara Neoprene Phone Sling

With this neoprene phone sling, the possibilities are essentially thanks to multiple pockets, card slots, and a D-ring for keys.

Large Mila Toiletry Organizer

Large Mila Toiletry Organizer
Dagne Dover

Large Mila Toiletry Organizer

This large toiletry pouch has a removable interior lining, making it easy to clean and also giving you different ways to store your products. Because of its shape, Mila is also great for at-home skincare organization.

