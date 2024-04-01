Spring is the perfect season to take a long weekend trip and enjoy the sunshine. Whether you are headed to the beach or just going on a stroll, having the right bag can be crucial. With longer days of endless sunshine on the horizon, celeb-loved bag brand Dagne Dover is feeling the vacay vibes and just launched its newest Beach Club collection.

Featuring tropical colorways and vibrant hues, Dagne Dover's limited-edition SS24 collection introduces a hand-painted hibiscus pattern, a sun-bleached novelty treatment and fresh spins on the brand's best-selling Neoprene bag lineup.

Shop Dagne Dover's Collection

Dagne's fan-favorite weekender bags, diaper backpacks, belt bags and toiletry organizers now come in a bright new color palette. From hot pinks and airbrushed oranges to royal blue and a creamy light tan, the new bags are sure to get you in a vacation mindset.

"Movement and wearability are always of importance to us, and this season is no different hence the vibrant colors and performance focused fabrics," said Dagne Dover creative director and founder Jessy Dover. Both stylish and functional, this season's drop is made for the summertime and keeping you organized while on the go.

Ahead, shop our favorites from the newest Dagne Dover Beach Club collection.

Medium Landon Neoprene Carryall Dagne Dover Medium Landon Neoprene Carryall From the office to the gym, the medium size carryall fits a 13-inch laptop. It also has a luggage sleeve to fit right on top of your suitcase. $185 Shop Now

Small Dakota Neoprene Backpack Dagne Dover Small Dakota Neoprene Backpack Whether you’re using the Small Dakota backpack as an accessory to face the day or chase the night, this water-resistant backpack will keep things organized with an air mesh tablet sleeve, two air mesh interior pockets and two zipper exterior pockets. $150 Shop Now

Large Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack Dagne Dover Large Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack Dagne's best-selling baby backpack is built for life with a little one. Made from premium neoprene and performance Air Mesh, it features a washable zipper bag, two stroller clips, an insulated water bottle holder and a wipeable changing mat. $215 Shop Now

Large Mila Toiletry Organizer Dagne Dover Large Mila Toiletry Organizer This large toiletry pouch has a removable interior lining, making it easy to clean and also giving you different ways to store your products. Because of its shape, Mila is also great for at-home skincare organization. $70 Shop Now

