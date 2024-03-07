March is here, which means warmer days are officially ahead. From spring break travel to family vacations and festival season to beachside breaks, there's plenty to look forward to. If you have plans for a much-needed getaway, it may be time to reassess your luggage.

If it's time for an upgrade, Away just dropped its second limited-edition drop of the year. In February they introduced the punchy Island Pink Collection and now for March, they're serving up the Soundwave Collection. Unlike Away's typical limited-edition drops which include solid colors, the Soundwave Collection is a trip, featuring fun and funky flourishes of pink, purple and blue.

Shop the Away Soundwave Collection

Away Travel says the vibrant collection is inspired by "the sights and sounds of travel, this expressive collection features a colorful custom print that visualizes sound waves that embody the essence of exploration and musical escape."

Whether you're a festival fanatic who loves music or someone who enjoys a pop of color, the Soundwave collection will not only make your travel brighter, but will also ensure you’ll never miss your suitcase at baggage claim again. As with all Away luggage, the suitcases are outfitted with 360-degree spinner wheels, TSA-approved combination locks, and an interior organization system featuring a compression pad and water-resistant laundry bag.

Included in the new drop are the viral Bigger Carry-On, the Medium sized rolling suitcase and absolutely adorable luggage tags featuring smiley faces. There's also a colorful set of The Insider Packing Cubes to compress and organize everything inside your new suitcase to match.

Marrying form and function, Away luggage is popular for a reason. Ahead, shop the new Soundwave Collection to be a trendsetter this travel season.

The Bigger Carry-On in Soundwave Away The Bigger Carry-On in Soundwave Away's best-selling, standard-size carry-on now comes in the Soundwave pattern. Designed to maximize packing space and sized to fit in the overhead bin of most airlines, it will instantly get you in that vacation state of mind. $315 Shop Now

The Medium in Soundwave Away The Medium in Soundwave Perfect for 1-2 weeks away, The Medium is Away's midsize checked suitcase. Details like an easy-grip top handle, additional underside grab handle, and smooth-gliding wheels make it easier than ever to maneuver and lift your suitcase. $365 Shop Now

