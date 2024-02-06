After all the snow and rain storms this winter, we don't blame you for getting in the spring break state of mind. With plans for a much-needed getaway comes a reassessment of your luggage. If it's time for an upgrade, Away just dropped its first limited edition drop of the year.

For the first time ever, the new Island Pink Collection features all sizes of Away's best luggage across its Classic and Flex suitcases. Splashed in a punchy pink, this launch surely brings sunny tropical vibes to an otherwise dreary winter season.

Shop Away's Island Pink Collection

Whether you're still embracing Barbiecore or have moved on to the coquette aesthetic, the Island Pink Away luggage will not only make your upcoming travel that much brighter, but it will also ensure you’ll never miss your suitcase at baggage claim again. As with all Away luggage, the suitcases are outfitted with 360-degree spinner wheels,TSA-approved combination locks, and an interior organization system featuring a compression pad and water-resistant laundry bag.

This drop includes the previously sold-out and highly-requested Trunk in the energetic new colorway alongside matching accessories including The Large Toiletry Bag and The Cosmetics Bag. There's also a pink set of The Insider Packing Cubes to compress and organize everything inside your new suitcase.

Marrying form and function, Away luggage is popular for a reason. Ahead, shop the new Island Pink Collection and pick out a perfect Valentine's Day gift for yourself or the special jet-setter in your life.

The Carry-On Away The Carry-On If you have a quick trip lined up, Away's smallest suitcase should do just the trick. $275 Shop Now

The Bigger Carry-On Away The Bigger Carry-On Away's best-selling, standard size Carry-On now comes in Island Pink. Designed to maximize packing space and sized to fit in the overhead bin of most airlines, it will instantly get you in that vacation state of mind. $295 Shop Now

The Medium Away The Medium Perfect for 1-2 weeks away, The Medium is Away's midsize checked suitcase. Details like an easy-grip top handle, additional underside grab handle, and smooth-gliding wheels make it easier than ever to maneuver and lift your suitcase. $345 Shop Now

The Large Away The Large Away's biggest suitcase is a lightweight yet durable bag that is built to last, with thoughtful details like 360° spinner wheels ensure a smooth ride. Its interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make packing that much easier. $375 Shop Now

The Carry-On Flex Away The Carry-On Flex Unzip the flex feature to create an additional 2.25" of space to fit in any last-minute items. When not fully expanded, this suitcase is the perfect size to carry-on and becomes checked luggage when fully flexed. $325 Shop Now

The Bigger Carry-On Flex Away The Bigger Carry-On Flex The Bigger Carry-On Flex allows you to pack it all in. Making room for items you didn’t necessarily plan for, this suitcase expands to reveal an additional 2.25" of space available when fully flexed—perfect for those last-minute items. $345 Shop Now

The Trunk Away The Trunk The Trunk is the newest addition to Away's line of Classic suitcases. This checked suitcase is designed with extra capacity, with a slimmer top lid and deeper main compartment for easy access and packing. $435 Shop Now

