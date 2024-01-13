Sales & Deals

The Best Away Luggage Deals to Shop Before They're Gone — Save Up to 45% on Suitcases and More

Away Luggage Deals
Away
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:28 AM PST, January 13, 2024

Cult-favorite luggage brand Away is offering deals on select suitcases, weekender bags, and travel accessories now.

2024 may have just started, but we don't blame you if you're already counting down the days until your next vacation. To help get your luggage lineup prepared for this year's getaways, weddings, and work trips, the best luggage brands are offering unreal savings over the long weekend.

Away luggage sales don't happen often, but right now, you can save up to 45% on select suitcases, bags, and accessories to make your next trip a little smoother. 

Shop the Away Luggage Deals

Whether your beat-up suitcases have seen better days after the holiday season or you've been hesitating to purchase a reliable pet carrier to bring your furry friend on flights, now is the time to level up your travel gear. This Away luggage sale is the perfect opportunity to snag a new suitcase or weekender bag at a discount so that, while you're waiting for your flight, all you'll have to do is research what trip you want to take next. 

If you’ve been waiting for the chance to invest in some Away luggage for less, take advantage of the best deals below.

The Original Medium

The Original Medium
Away

The Original Medium

Designed to fit more into your trip, thoughtful details like 360° spinner wheels ensure a smooth ride, and the Medium's interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make packing that much easier.

$345 $276

Shop Now

The Original Large

The Original Large
Away

The Original Large

The biggest size suitcase Away offers, the Original Large  is a lightweight yet durable bag that is built to last, with a polycarbonate hard shell that can stand up to any journey.

$375 $300

Shop Now

The Pet Carrier

The Pet Carrier
Away

The Pet Carrier

Traveling with a furry friend for your next getaway? This pet carrier includes sherpa bedding, water-resistant lining and multiple pockets.

$225 $180

Shop Now

Away F.A.R Duffle 55L

Away F.A.R Duffle 55L
Away

Away F.A.R Duffle 55L

Lightweight and high-strength, Away's 55L travel duffle holds a week’s worth of gear with a unique compression system that helps you pack more in. 

$170 $93

Shop Now

Away F.A.R Duffle 70L

Away F.A.R Duffle 70L
Away

Away F.A.R Duffle 70L

This large travel duffle holds a checked suitcase amount of gear for week-long-plus excursions. Made from a lightweight, high-strength polyester, this bag features convertible padded straps that allow you to conveniently transport the duffle like a backpack for longer distances.

$190 $104

Shop Now

The Everywhere Sling Bag

The Everywhere Sling Bag
Away

The Everywhere Sling Bag

Keep your hands free while traveling with this handy belt bag that features two main compartments and an interior pocket, plus an easy access back pocket for your phone or passport.

$75 $60

Shop Now

The Insider Packing Cubes (Set of 4)

The Insider Packing Cubes (Set of 4)
Away

The Insider Packing Cubes (Set of 4)

Compress and organize everything inside your suitcase, from socks to shirts and even bulkier sweaters.

$45 $36

Shop Now

