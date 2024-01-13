2024 may have just started, but we don't blame you if you're already counting down the days until your next vacation. To help get your luggage lineup prepared for this year's getaways, weddings, and work trips, the best luggage brands are offering unreal savings over the long weekend.

Away luggage sales don't happen often, but right now, you can save up to 45% on select suitcases, bags, and accessories to make your next trip a little smoother.

Shop the Away Luggage Deals

Whether your beat-up suitcases have seen better days after the holiday season or you've been hesitating to purchase a reliable pet carrier to bring your furry friend on flights, now is the time to level up your travel gear. This Away luggage sale is the perfect opportunity to snag a new suitcase or weekender bag at a discount so that, while you're waiting for your flight, all you'll have to do is research what trip you want to take next.

If you’ve been waiting for the chance to invest in some Away luggage for less, take advantage of the best deals below.

The Original Medium Away The Original Medium Designed to fit more into your trip, thoughtful details like 360° spinner wheels ensure a smooth ride, and the Medium's interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make packing that much easier. $345 $276 Shop Now

The Original Large Away The Original Large The biggest size suitcase Away offers, the Original Large is a lightweight yet durable bag that is built to last, with a polycarbonate hard shell that can stand up to any journey. $375 $300 Shop Now

The Pet Carrier Away The Pet Carrier Traveling with a furry friend for your next getaway? This pet carrier includes sherpa bedding, water-resistant lining and multiple pockets. $225 $180 Shop Now

Away F.A.R Duffle 70L Away Away F.A.R Duffle 70L This large travel duffle holds a checked suitcase amount of gear for week-long-plus excursions. Made from a lightweight, high-strength polyester, this bag features convertible padded straps that allow you to conveniently transport the duffle like a backpack for longer distances. $190 $104 Shop Now

The Everywhere Sling Bag Away The Everywhere Sling Bag Keep your hands free while traveling with this handy belt bag that features two main compartments and an interior pocket, plus an easy access back pocket for your phone or passport. $75 $60 Shop Now

