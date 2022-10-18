15 Winter Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Type of Dress Code, Budget, and Style
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and this season you get to celebrate not only the holidays, but also a loved one's wedding. Winter weddings, while not as common, can be beautiful with the pine trees, snow, and cozy cabin vibes. There's one issue with winter ceremonies, when you start looking in your closet, you may face the dilemma of what to wear. Cocktail dresses of weddings past aren't warm enough and your current winter wardrobe just won't make the cut for upscale occasions.
When searching for the perfect winter wedding guest dress, there are a few things to consider. Do you want to wear something long that covers your legs, or choose something mid-length and pair it with thick tights? You can also go with a long sleeve dress, but other sleeves options can work with the right shawl or long scarf. And you can't forget to follow the dress code, how formal does your outfit need to be and is there a color palette to follow?
If you're feeling lost with all the technicalities, start here for some shopping inspiration. Ahead, you can shop the best winter wedding guest dresses for every dress code, including formal options, casual choices, and everything in between.
Wrap dresses are a flattering style on almost every body type, making this long sleeved wrap an excellent option. While this emerald green would look great against wintery pines, they also have other dark winter-friendly colors like plum and navy.
For formal weddings, stand out in this avantgarde black sequin dress with a modern cut out. It's also fully lined to help you stay warm.
This lightweight and comfy slip dress is a great option for weddings. With a leg-baring side slit and draping cowl neckline, the slip dress never fails to make you feel dressed up.
Made from a dark copper jersey fabric, you'll not only be stylish, but also comfortable in this glamorous dress. Since this is through Rent the Runway, you'll be able to wear it and return it at a more affordable cost than buying it outright.
Drape yourself in soft, silky velvet wearing this emerald green maxi dress. Fitted at the waste, this style is flattering and fashionable.
You can easily dress this black-polka dot dress up or down with the right shoes and accessories. Wear it with tights and booties for casual weddings and for gatherings that are a bit more formal add a black heel and pearls.
There's nothing more cozy than a sweater, and now you can emulate that feeling with this maxi sweater dress. If blue isn't your color, it comes in 16 other solid colors and patterns.
You'll look bright and bubbly in this lined cape dress from ZHIVAGO. The cape top, fitted bodice, and stitched satin print make this a unique and fun pick.
Channeling the look of crispy fall leaves, the metallic gold leaves on this dress create a stunning print. The billowy open sleeves add fun and intrigue.
For your more casual weddings, this navy long sleeved-maxi dress will be a hit The fitted cuff sleeves add a look of elegance, while the high slit adds a bit of sultriness.
This boho maxi dress takes it up a level with a ruffled bottom and embroidered Swiss dots. It's so cute that you'll want to buy it in multiple colors.
With a unique eucalyptus green color and unusual neckline, this gorgeous dress stands out. While it will covers your arms and legs, it is unlined, so think about pairing it with a fur shawl to stay warm throughout the wedding.
With the sophisticated cut and sequin detailing, this dress fits in even at the most formal of affairs. It comes in six colors to choose from, just don't pick the white option if you're wearing it as a wedding guest.
All of the floral detail on this stunning gown is embroidered for even more of that wow factor. Lined with polyester, you'll still be warm despite the mesh outer layer.
For those that like to wear bold colors, go for this yellow dress with a pretty floral print. It's made with jersey fabric, so you don't have to worry about feeling restricted throughout the ceremony and reception.
