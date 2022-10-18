It's the most wonderful time of the year, and this season you get to celebrate not only the holidays, but also a loved one's wedding. Winter weddings, while not as common, can be beautiful with the pine trees, snow, and cozy cabin vibes. There's one issue with winter ceremonies, when you start looking in your closet, you may face the dilemma of what to wear. Cocktail dresses of weddings past aren't warm enough and your current winter wardrobe just won't make the cut for upscale occasions.

When searching for the perfect winter wedding guest dress, there are a few things to consider. Do you want to wear something long that covers your legs, or choose something mid-length and pair it with thick tights? You can also go with a long sleeve dress, but other sleeves options can work with the right shawl or long scarf. And you can't forget to follow the dress code, how formal does your outfit need to be and is there a color palette to follow?

If you're feeling lost with all the technicalities, start here for some shopping inspiration. Ahead, you can shop the best winter wedding guest dresses for every dress code, including formal options, casual choices, and everything in between.

ASTR the Label Gaia Dress Amazon ASTR the Label Gaia Dress This lightweight and comfy slip dress is a great option for weddings. With a leg-baring side slit and draping cowl neckline, the slip dress never fails to make you feel dressed up. $98 Buy Now

Katie May In A Mood Gown Rent the Runway Katie May In A Mood Gown Made from a dark copper jersey fabric, you'll not only be stylish, but also comfortable in this glamorous dress. Since this is through Rent the Runway, you'll be able to wear it and return it at a more affordable cost than buying it outright. $70 TO RENT Buy Now

Self-Portrait Polka Dot Puff Sleeve Dress Rent the Runway Self-Portrait Polka Dot Puff Sleeve Dress You can easily dress this black-polka dot dress up or down with the right shoes and accessories. Wear it with tights and booties for casual weddings and for gatherings that are a bit more formal add a black heel and pearls. $68/RENT Buy Now

Mascomoda Boho Maxi Dress Amazon Mascomoda Boho Maxi Dress This boho maxi dress takes it up a level with a ruffled bottom and embroidered Swiss dots. It's so cute that you'll want to buy it in multiple colors. $39 Buy Now

Tanya Taylor Ciara Dress Rent the Runway Tanya Taylor Ciara Dress For those that like to wear bold colors, go for this yellow dress with a pretty floral print. It's made with jersey fabric, so you don't have to worry about feeling restricted throughout the ceremony and reception. $65/RENT Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon You Can Wear Into The Fall

16 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100 for Every Dress Code

Lululemon's Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag Is Back In Stock Right Now

Shop Affordable Ski Gear on A Budget For Your Upcoming Ski Trip

35 Best Early Black Friday Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Tech, Home & More

Hanna Andersson's Pajamas & Clothes Are On Sale for 40% Off Right Now

Get 30% Off Oprah’s Favorite Bedding & Pajamas With Our Discount Code

Give Your Bedding and Towels a Refresh at Brooklinen's Surprise Sale