Looking for some of the cutest pajamas to match with your family this Easter Sunday? Hanna Andersson's pajama collection features everything you need to keep the entire family feeling cozy and comfortable on the morning of Easter. When it comes to comfortable kids clothing, Hanna Andersson is a go-to for made-to-last pieces that are always soft. To help get your family ready for the holiday, Hanna Andersson you can save up to 30% on select Easter Pajamas.

Shop the Easter Sale

Easter is just days away on April 9, so now's the time to shop to save on endless sleepwear options for the whole family. From long john pajamas for your little ones to baby sleepers and matching pajama sets for the whole family, Hanna Andersson has a huge selection to choose from. Designed for durability, the clothes are made with brushed organic cotton and flat seams to be a go-to for both playtime and bedtime.

Get your family picture-ready for Easter with some of our favorite pajamas from Hanna Andersson's Easter Pajama collection below.

Easter Eggs Matching Family Pajamas Hanna Andersson Easter Eggs Matching Family Pajamas If you want your entire family to have matching pajamas for Easter day morning, then you can build your own custom PJ set at Hanna Anderson. Just add on a new family member to build your own matching set. $284 $204 FOR 4 SETS Shop Now

