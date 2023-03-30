Easter is right around the corner — which means that soon enough on Sunday, April 9, you'll be gearing up to attend everything from brunch celebrations and church services to Easter egg hunts, garden parties and even a formal dinner or two. Naturally, you'll need the perfect spring uniform to help get you through the holiday craze — and you can never go wrong with having a go-to Easter dress in your back pocket.

While dresses are great wardrobe staples to have in any season, Easter presents the perfect opportunity to put spring's biggest fashion trends on full display. Whether you're looking for a classic floral frock or an on-trend denim dress, there are so many spring dress styles to shop — and have delivered just in time for the season's biggest holiday, too.

Below, shop our picks for the best Easter dresses for the spring holiday.

