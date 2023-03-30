The Best Easter Dresses to Shop in Time for April 9 — Floral, Linen and More Spring Styles
Easter is right around the corner — which means that soon enough on Sunday, April 9, you'll be gearing up to attend everything from brunch celebrations and church services to Easter egg hunts, garden parties and even a formal dinner or two. Naturally, you'll need the perfect spring uniform to help get you through the holiday craze — and you can never go wrong with having a go-to Easter dress in your back pocket.
While dresses are great wardrobe staples to have in any season, Easter presents the perfect opportunity to put spring's biggest fashion trends on full display. Whether you're looking for a classic floral frock or an on-trend denim dress, there are so many spring dress styles to shop — and have delivered just in time for the season's biggest holiday, too.
Below, shop our picks for the best Easter dresses for the spring holiday.
Show off your figure in this belted wrap dress in any of the available spring colors.
For a more casual Easter look, this breezy cotton-blend mini prairie dress is the perfect option.
Stripes are everywhere this year and this spring dress, featuring ruffled straps and a babydoll design from Draper James is one you'll wear again and again. Pair with sneakers or strappy sandals.
This lilac floral wrap dress is available in thirty other colors, so you can choose which pattern best suits your Easter mood.
Go straight from church to brunch in this high-neck ruffled dress.
Stay cute and covered in this long sleeve dress with flared skirt, available with Prime Delivery.
This soft dress with high-low hem is a perfect spring dress.
Stay comfortable in this loose-flowing dress with pockets, available in several different floral patterns and colors for spring.
Embrace the casual elegance of this ruffled mini dress in any of the available fresh spring colors.
This floral maxi is as sophisticated as it is comfortable, and it's available in 16 other colorways.
This stunning plus size shift is available in bold colors for spring, all of which will arrive by Easter Sunday.
Show off your shoulders in this youthful spring dress, as perfect for brunch as it is for Easter dinner.
This midi ruffle dress with tie-up ribbon straps can be dressed up or down for any occasion.
