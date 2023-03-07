Shopping

The 12 Most Popular Spring Dresses at Amazon Perfect for Any Occasion — All Under $50

By Wesley Horvath
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
With every new season, it's never a bad idea to sort through your clothes for a wardrobe update. It helps to take stock of what items you need to swap out in the coming months. With warmer weather and spring break on the way, there are several stylish Amazon dresses priced under $50 to shop right now. 

Amazon has curated an entire section of customer-approved dresses, and it's filled with hundreds of different styles of spring dresses you can even wear into summer. From off-the-shoulder maxi dresses to flowy skater dresses and wrap dresses, there are all kinds of styles starting at just $30.

With so many different spring-ready dresses to choose from, you can nab a dress for nearly any occasion. If you're attending a wedding soon, then we've found the perfect wedding guest dress or two that might grab your attention. Or if you're just looking for a cute dress that matches your new pair of sandals or trendy sunglasses to wear to brunch. 

ET has picked out several spring dresses most-loved by Amazon shoppers that can help freshen up your wardrobe. Shop our favorites under $50. 

MEROKEETY Striped Short Sleeve Shirt Dress
MEROKEETY Striped Short Sleeve Shirt Dress
Amazon
MEROKEETY Striped Short Sleeve Shirt Dress

A classic t-shirt dress is the perfect dress for casual spring days. And this one comes with pockets and a tie waist.

$40$34
WITH COUPON
Amoretu Flowy Swing Shift Dress
Amoretu Flowy Swing Shift Dress
Amazon
Amoretu Flowy Swing Shift Dress

This stunning shift dress is available in bold colors and patterns for spring.

$45$33
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Dress
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Dress
Amazon
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Dress

Spring dresses are all about fun patterns and floral designs, and this Amazon dress is no different. This elegant tiered boho dress is a must-have for your spring wardrobe. 

$51$39
WITH COUPON
Cosonsen Women's Dress Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Dress
Cosonsen Women's Dress Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Dress
Amazon
Cosonsen Women's Dress Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Dress

This flowy mini skater dress is perfect to pair with strappy sandals or a block heel for warmer weather.

$53$41
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Casual Flutter Midi Dress
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Casual Flutter Midi Dress
Amazon
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Casual Flutter Midi Dress

This breezy midi dress features short cap sleeves edged with playful frills at shoulder with a flowy tiered midi skirt to give you a classy look this season. 

$52$42
WITH COUPON
Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Shift Dress
Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Shift Dress
Amazon
Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Shift Dress

This casual short sleeve dress will keep you comfortable on warm spring days. Plus, it is the perfect dress to pack with you for your next spring getaway. 

$46$31
LILLUSORY Women's 2023 Spring Casual Sleeveless Mini Dress
LILLUSORY Women's 2023 Spring Casual Sleeveless Mini Dress
Amazon
LILLUSORY Women's 2023 Spring Casual Sleeveless Mini Dress

If you're searching for a casual spring dress, this lightweight tank dress is a great option. Plus, it comes in a variety of bright colors to choose from.

$50$30
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
Amazon
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

This midi ruffle dress with tie-up ribbon straps can be dressed up or down for any spring occasion. 

$58$39
WITH COUPON
GUBERRY Womens Wrap V Neck Sleeveless Sundress
GUBERRY Womens Wrap V Neck Sleeveless Sundress
Amazon
GUBERRY Womens Wrap V Neck Sleeveless Sundress

Pair this wrap sundress with sunglasses and a sun hat for an easy and casual everyday look. 

$30
BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap Midi Sun Dress
BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap Midi Sun Dress
Amazon
BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap Midi Sun Dress

With various different colors to choose from, you can dress up and accessorize this piece as a wedding guest dress, especially if you're attending a beach wedding.

$42$39
WITH COUPON
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Summer Ruched Cocktail Midi Dress
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Summer Ruched Cocktail Midi Dress
Amazon
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Summer Ruched Cocktail Midi Dress

This ruched one shoulder wrap midi dress makes the perfect wedding guest dress for a spring wedding. 

$51$24
Floerns Women's Boho Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A Line Dress
Floerns Women's Boho Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A Line Dress
Amazon
Floerns Women's Boho Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A Line Dress

This lightweight off-the-shoulder dress features a ditsy floral design for a stylish look this spring. 

$41

 For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

