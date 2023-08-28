Monos luggage is durable, stylish and lightweight — a perfect trifecta for travel. The minimalist brand known for its sleek and chic suitcases just kicked off its Labor Day sale with savings on top-rated luggage just in time for your next trip.

Now through Monday, September 4, Monos is offering up to 20% off sitewide with the use of code LONGWEEKEND at checkout. Whether you need a new checked bag for your upcoming fall vacation or are waiting for the right time to invest in quality luggage, the Monos Labor Day Sale includes deals on carry-ons, full-sized suitcases and travel accessories.

Shop Monos Labor Day Sale

TikTok and travel enthusiasts rave about the brand's fashionable designs and high-quality luggage options, so this Monos sale is the perfect opportunity to save on suitcases with ultra-convenient organization and style.

Monos luggage features thoughtful designs that are built to last, with clever touches such as plenty of pockets and TSA-approved locks for a seamless travel experience. Arguably best known for its Carry-On Pro with a front pocket fit for a laptop, Monos is home to some of our favorite luggage and travel bags.

From rose quartz to ocean blue and olive green, Monos suitcases come in a bunch of beautiful colors that will get you even more excited to travel. Ahead, shop the best luggage deals and from the Monos sale happening now.

Carry-On Monos Carry-On Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details, and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. $255 $230 WITH CODE LONGWEEKEND Shop Now

Carry-On Pro Monos Carry-On Pro The Carry-On Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials such as a laptop. No need to pack an extra laptop bag, everything has its own place in this carry on baggage. $295 $266 WITH CODE LONGWEEKEND Shop Now

Carry-On Plus Monos Carry-On Plus For chronic overpackers and longer trips, the Carry-On Plus has extra room while still fitting in the overheard storage of most major airlines. $275 $248 WITH CODE LONGWEEKEND Shop Now

Carry-On Pro Plus Monos Carry-On Pro Plus An extra front compartment and larger carry on bag size ensure space for all of your travel necessities. Packing cubes fit great in this 4-wheel luggage. $315 $284 WITH CODE LONGWEEKEND Shop Now

Check-In Medium Monos Check-In Medium An ultra-durable polycarbonate shell, TSA (transportation security administration)-approved locks, quiet wheels and vegan leather details make for a seamless traveling experience. This checked baggage has the right amount of packing space for a long trip. $325 $293 WITH CODE LONGWEEKEND Shop Now

Check-In Large Monos Check-In Large "My wife and I took about a dozen trips last year that took us all over the United States, Asia and Europe," wrote one 5-star reviewer. "We absolutely love our Monos luggage. They’ve held up very well and we love the look. By far the best piece of luggage we’ve owned." $355 $320 WITH CODE LONGWEEKEND Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Dive into End-of-Summer Savings with The Best Labor Day Swimsuit Sales

Save Up to 60% On Best-Selling Luggage at Calpak's Labor Day Sale

Save Up to $550 on the Best Rowing Machines at Hydrow's Labor Day Sale

Save Up to 42% On Nespresso's Best-Selling Espresso and Coffee Makers

The Best Labor Day Mattress Deals at Amazon to Shop Now

The Best Amazon TV Deals to Shop Ahead of Labor Day

Save Up to 70% on Activewear Favorites During the Outdoor Voices Sale