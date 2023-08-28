Monos Luggage Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 20% on Top-Rated Suitcases for Your Next Getaway
Monos luggage is durable, stylish and lightweight — a perfect trifecta for travel. The minimalist brand known for its sleek and chic suitcases just kicked off its Labor Day sale with savings on top-rated luggage just in time for your next trip.
Now through Monday, September 4, Monos is offering up to 20% off sitewide with the use of code LONGWEEKEND at checkout. Whether you need a new checked bag for your upcoming fall vacation or are waiting for the right time to invest in quality luggage, the Monos Labor Day Sale includes deals on carry-ons, full-sized suitcases and travel accessories.
TikTok and travel enthusiasts rave about the brand's fashionable designs and high-quality luggage options, so this Monos sale is the perfect opportunity to save on suitcases with ultra-convenient organization and style.
Monos luggage features thoughtful designs that are built to last, with clever touches such as plenty of pockets and TSA-approved locks for a seamless travel experience. Arguably best known for its Carry-On Pro with a front pocket fit for a laptop, Monos is home to some of our favorite luggage and travel bags.
From rose quartz to ocean blue and olive green, Monos suitcases come in a bunch of beautiful colors that will get you even more excited to travel. Ahead, shop the best luggage deals and from the Monos sale happening now.
The Carry-On Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials such as a laptop. No need to pack an extra laptop bag, everything has its own place in this carry on baggage.
For chronic overpackers and longer trips, the Carry-On Plus has extra room while still fitting in the overheard storage of most major airlines.
An extra front compartment and larger carry on bag size ensure space for all of your travel necessities. Packing cubes fit great in this 4-wheel luggage.
An ultra-durable polycarbonate shell, TSA (transportation security administration)-approved locks, quiet wheels and vegan leather details make for a seamless traveling experience. This checked baggage has the right amount of packing space for a long trip.
"My wife and I took about a dozen trips last year that took us all over the United States, Asia and Europe," wrote one 5-star reviewer. "We absolutely love our Monos luggage. They’ve held up very well and we love the look. By far the best piece of luggage we’ve owned."
Maximize your packing space with these compressive packing cubes.
RELATED CONTENT:
Dive into End-of-Summer Savings with The Best Labor Day Swimsuit Sales
Save Up to 60% On Best-Selling Luggage at Calpak's Labor Day Sale
Save Up to $550 on the Best Rowing Machines at Hydrow's Labor Day Sale
Save Up to 42% On Nespresso's Best-Selling Espresso and Coffee Makers
The Best Labor Day Mattress Deals at Amazon to Shop Now
The Best Amazon TV Deals to Shop Ahead of Labor Day
Save Up to 70% on Activewear Favorites During the Outdoor Voices Sale