The Best TV Deals You Can Still Shop from Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Save on Samsung, LG, Sony and More

Samsung TV
Samsung
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:56 AM PDT, September 5, 2023

Amazon dropped big Labor Day deals on TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony and more.

With Labor Day sales still live, there is no shortage of end-of-summer savings. Amazon has a ton of Labor Day deals on best-selling tech right now, including 4K TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony and more. 

Shop Amazon's TV Deals

Whether you're looking for a better TV setup ahead of the US Open Tennis Championships or want an at-home movie theatre experience, there's an Amazon deal to be found for just about every screen size and budget. From highly-rated Samsung QLED smart TVs to Amazon Fire TVs, we've rounded up the best Labor Day TV deals you can still shop now. 

Ahead, shop the best TV deals available now at Amazon's Labor Day Sale. 

Best Amazon Labor Day TV Deals

55" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV

55" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV
Amazon

55" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV

This LG TV is the ultimate streaming device, featuring 4K TV image quality.

$480 $367

Shop Now

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series

Get 35% off Amazon Fire TV 2-Series. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.

$200 $130

Shop Now

Samsung 70" 4K Q60C Series Smart TV

Samsung 70" 4K Q60C Series Smart TV
Amazon

Samsung 70" 4K Q60C Series Smart TV

Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.

$1,198 $950

Shop Now

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

The Fire TV Omni Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, brilliant picture quality, Dolby Digital Plus, access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of hands-free control with Alexa to your living room.

$1,050 $860

Shop Now

55" TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV (2023)

55" TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV (2023)
Amazon

55" TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV (2023)

The new TCL Q6 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows.

$450 $407

Shop Now

Sony 65” X80K 4K Ultra HD TV

Sony 65” X80K 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon

Sony 65” X80K 4K Ultra HD TV

Level up TV time with this set's 4K HDR Processor X1 for a smooth, clear picture that's bursting with rich colors and detailed contrast paired with cinematic Dolby Vision & Atmos.

$900 $780

Shop Now

Insignia 65-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Insignia 65-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon

Insignia 65-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

This Fire HD TV from Insignia will give you four times the resolution of picture quality when you watch your favorite shows and movies. Picture it like you're at the movies theaters, while you're at home.

$500 $350

Shop Now

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Amazon's Fire TVs always add new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality.

$370 $240

Shop Now

Hisense 55-Inch Class U6 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV

Hisense 55-Inch Class U6 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV
Amazon

Hisense 55-Inch Class U6 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV

The ULED technologies in this 55-inch television boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. All your favorite streaming services are available thanks to a Fire TV built-in, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Max, and many more. 

$580 $398

Shop Now

TCL 65-Inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV

TCL 65-Inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV
Amazon

TCL 65-Inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV

Enjoy the same quality QLED display on a budget with this TCL 4K Smart TV. Its built-in HDR Ultra with Dolby Vision replicates more realistic colors and contract values, for a more life-like gaming experience.

$1,700 $1,198

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

