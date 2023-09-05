Amazon dropped big Labor Day deals on TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony and more.
With Labor Day sales still live, there is no shortage of end-of-summer savings. Amazon has a ton of Labor Day deals on best-selling tech right now, including 4K TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony and more.
Whether you're looking for a better TV setup ahead of the US Open Tennis Championships or want an at-home movie theatre experience, there's an Amazon deal to be found for just about every screen size and budget. From highly-rated Samsung QLED smart TVs to Amazon Fire TVs, we've rounded up the best Labor Day TV deals you can still shop now.
Ahead, shop the best TV deals available now at Amazon's Labor Day Sale.
Best Amazon Labor Day TV Deals
55" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV
55" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV
This LG TV is the ultimate streaming device, featuring 4K TV image quality.
Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series
Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series
Get 35% off Amazon Fire TV 2-Series. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.
Samsung 70" 4K Q60C Series Smart TV
Samsung 70" 4K Q60C Series Smart TV
Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
The Fire TV Omni Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, brilliant picture quality, Dolby Digital Plus, access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of hands-free control with Alexa to your living room.
55" TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV (2023)
55" TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV (2023)
The new TCL Q6 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows.
Sony 65” X80K 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony 65” X80K 4K Ultra HD TV
Level up TV time with this set's 4K HDR Processor X1 for a smooth, clear picture that's bursting with rich colors and detailed contrast paired with cinematic Dolby Vision & Atmos.
Insignia 65-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Insignia 65-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
This Fire HD TV from Insignia will give you four times the resolution of picture quality when you watch your favorite shows and movies. Picture it like you're at the movies theaters, while you're at home.
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Amazon's Fire TVs always add new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality.
Hisense 55-Inch Class U6 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV
Hisense 55-Inch Class U6 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV
The ULED technologies in this 55-inch television boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. All your favorite streaming services are available thanks to a Fire TV built-in, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Max, and many more.
TCL 65-Inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV
TCL 65-Inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV
Enjoy the same quality QLED display on a budget with this TCL 4K Smart TV. Its built-in HDR Ultra with Dolby Vision replicates more realistic colors and contract values, for a more life-like gaming experience.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
RELATED CONTENT: