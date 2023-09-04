Summer might be coming to a close, but Labor Day ushers in some of the biggest sales of the year to get you prepped for fall. If you're in the market for a new TV or major appliance to upgrade your home for the new season, then Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to snag those items for less. Today, the Samsung Labor Day Sale is packed with heavy discounts on some of the most sought-after tech and smart appliances.

Elevate your entertainment setup and binge-watch your favorite shows in full 4K resolution with Samsung's best Labor Day TV deals. You can save up to $4,000 on a brand-new smart TV, such as the stylish Frame TV or Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TVs with unparalleled picture quality and mind-blowing sound. With Samsung's top-rated screens, never-before-seen detail springs to life right in your living room.

Kitchen appliances are always among the best items to buy with Labor Day deals. Samsung's Labor Day 2023 Sale includes up to $1,200 off refrigerators, $1,500 off washers and dryers, and so much more. To help you make the most of the final hours of Labor Day savings, we've rounded up the biggest bargains on Samsung appliances and TVs available now.

Best Samsung Labor Day TV Deals

65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV (2022) Samsung 65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV (2022) Quantum matrix technology creates a stunning picture even in broad daylight while anti-glare technology means you can still enjoy quality visuals from any seat in the house. $2,600 $1,700 Buy Now

65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) Samsung 65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. $2,000 $1,700 Shop Now

55" Class S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023) Samsung 55" Class S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023) Enjoy $500 off the slim S95C OLED 4K Smart TV with mesmerizing picture quality and a sleek LaserSlim design. You don't want to miss this Labor Day deal to upgrade your home theater. $2,500 $2,000 Shop Now

65" Class QN900C Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023) Samsung 65" Class QN900C Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023) Save up to $1,500 on Samsung's newest Neo QLED 8K TVs. Your favorite shows and movies come to life thanks to Quantum Mini LED and Dolby Atmos sound technology. $5,000 $4,000 Shop Now

65" The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV Samsung 65" The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV Stay entertained all day, even when outdoors, with this water and dust-resistant Samsung TV — now on sale for $500 off. $5,000 $4,000 Shop Now

Best Samsung Labor Day Kitchen Appliance Deals

Steep Labor Day discounts have arrived at Samsung with deals on appliances including refrigerators, ranges, and dishwashers. If your kitchen could use an upgrade, Samsung's Labor Day sale is hard to beat.

Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection Samsung Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection Enjoy healthier fried foods fast without storing another small appliance at home using Air Fry mode built right into your range. Perfect for baking and roasting, Convection+ saves you time by cooking food fast and more evenly. $1,799 $1,099 Shop Now

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range Samsung 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range Get to high heat quickly for searing meat or boiling water, or turn down to a simmer to make your favorite sauces. This range has 5 heating elements, including 2 dual ring elements, so you can cook with small and large sized pots and pans. $1,481 $849 Shop Now

26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Samsung 26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge. $3,499 $2,199 Shop Now

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center Samsung Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center You can customize the door colors on this 24 cu. foot refrigerator to match your home, choose between two kinds of ice, and get access to two different kinds of fresh, filtered water. Plus, you can change the temperature setting from the Samsung SmartThings App. $3,399 $2,099 Shop Now

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator The Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge. $4,499 $3,099 Shop Now

StormWash 48dBA Dishwasher in Stainless Steel Samsung StormWash 48dBA Dishwasher in Stainless Steel Bring a virtually silent dishwasher to your kitchen with $350 off this stainless steel dishwasher that cleans like a dream. At the end of the cycle, the door automatically opens to circulate air and improve drying performance. $899 $579 Shop Now

Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ Samsung Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using Samsung's StormWash+ system. With dual wash arms and a rotating spray jet it delivers intense cleaning performance and cleans at every angle. $1,099 $989 Shop Now

Best Samsung Labor Day Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung washers and dryers are currently on sale for up to 40% off. The biggest offer right now takes $1,500 off Samsung's best-selling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Complete with Super Speed Wash, it finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,500 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,498 Electric Dryer Shop Now $4,098 $2,598 Gas Dryer Shop Now

6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash With two individually controlled washers in one, you can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings, and options to keep all your clothing and fabric types clean and in great condition. $1,999 $1,299 Shop Now

Smart Dial Dryer with Super Speed Dry in Brushed Black Samsung Smart Dial Dryer with Super Speed Dry in Brushed Black Pair your front load washer with this smart dial front load dryer. With multiple speed options, you can use functions like the Super Speed Dry cycle to dry your clothes in just 30 minutes. You can also choose from an electric or a gas option. $1,599 $1,439 Electric Shop Now $1,699 $1,529 Gas Shop Now

Bespoke Ultra Capacity Washers and Dryers Samsung Bespoke Ultra Capacity Washers and Dryers Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke washer and dryers featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. $1,689 $1,098 Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer Shop Now $1,712 $1,098 Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer Shop Now

Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Optiwash 5 cu. ft. Samsung Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Optiwash 5 cu. ft. This smart dial front load washer earned itself the 2021 Best Smart Washing Machine by Good Housekeeping, so you know its smart features and Wi-Fi connectivity are top of the line. This model also comes equipped with CleanGuard antimicrobial technology, which helps prevent mildew, mold and unwanted smells from building up in the drum of your Samsung washer. $1,599 $1,439 Shop Now

Best Samsung Labor Day Vacuum Deal

Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station Save on Samsung's most powerful cordless stick vacuum. Combined with a lightweight design, it delivers a faster, more effective clean. $1,000 $800 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

