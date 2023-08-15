Sales & Deals

The Best Labor Day Samsung TV Deals You Can Already Shop Now: Save Up to $4,000 On 4K TVs

By Wesley Horvath
Samsung TV
Samsung

Early Labor Day sales are officially here, which means it's the perfect opportunity to save big on a wide array of everyday essentials and tech upgrades. Ahead of the holiday weekend, Samsung has kicked off epic deals with thousands off the brand's top-rated smart TVs. If you've been wanting to give your living room a revamp and save some money in the process, this Samsung TV sale is not one to miss.

Upgrading to a high-quality 4K TV, whether it be a QLED or OLED, no longer has to break the bank. Right now, Samsung's early Labor Day TV deals are slashing prices on best-selling screens — including the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV

Shop Samsung TV Deals

Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming this summer's lineup of new TV shows and movies. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat. 

From Neo QLED TVs featuring a slim design to the latest OLED sets with next-gen graphics for pro-level gaming, we’ve rounded up the best Samsung TV deals actually worth shopping below. These early Labor Day deals make it more affordable than ever to get Samsung's sensational contrast, stellar brightness and vivid color onto your screen.

The Best Early Labor Day Samsung TV Deals

65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung
65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. 

$2,000$1,800
85" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV
65" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
85" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV

With super precise LEDs that display incredible contrast even in sunlit rooms, this smart TV will make your home feel like a theater. With savings on all sizes, the best bang for your buck is the 85-inch screen with instant savings of $1,000.

$3,300$2,300
75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV
75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV
Samsung
75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV

Upscale every movie night with unparalleled 8K precision made possible by a universe of tiny lights with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs. The smallest details come to life with Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.

$6,300$5,800
55" Class S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
55" Class S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
Samsung
55" Class S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023)

Enjoy $200 off the slim S95C OLED 4K Smart TV with mesmerizing picture quality and a sleek LaserSlim design.

$2,500$2,300
75" Class QN800C Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023)
75" Class QN800C Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023)
Samsung
75" Class QN800C Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023)

Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TV features unparalleled picture detail that elevates all content to stunning 8K. 

$4,500$4,300
85" Class QN90C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
85" Class QN90C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
Samsung
85" Class QN90C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)

There isn’t a bad seat in the house thanks to Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle technology. You’ll get a consistent and detailed 4K picture—at any angle, in any light—with pristine color across the entire screen.

$4,800$3,800
75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
The Terrace 65" Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save up to $4,000 on the Terrace. 

$13,000$9,000
75" The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
55" Samsung 'The Terrace' outdoor QLED 4K smart TV
Samsung
75" The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

The Partial Sun model is the more affordable version of the Terrace. Navigate The Terrace with just your voice through the remote control. The intuitive Smart TV features are powered by Tizen for a simplified, effortless viewing experience.

$6,500$5,000

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

