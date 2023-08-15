Early Labor Day sales are officially here, which means it's the perfect opportunity to save big on a wide array of everyday essentials and tech upgrades. Ahead of the holiday weekend, Samsung has kicked off epic deals with thousands off the brand's top-rated smart TVs. If you've been wanting to give your living room a revamp and save some money in the process, this Samsung TV sale is not one to miss.

Upgrading to a high-quality 4K TV, whether it be a QLED or OLED, no longer has to break the bank. Right now, Samsung's early Labor Day TV deals are slashing prices on best-selling screens — including the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV.

Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming this summer's lineup of new TV shows and movies. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat.

From Neo QLED TVs featuring a slim design to the latest OLED sets with next-gen graphics for pro-level gaming, we’ve rounded up the best Samsung TV deals actually worth shopping below. These early Labor Day deals make it more affordable than ever to get Samsung's sensational contrast, stellar brightness and vivid color onto your screen.

The Best Early Labor Day Samsung TV Deals

75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV Samsung 75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV Upscale every movie night with unparalleled 8K precision made possible by a universe of tiny lights with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs. The smallest details come to life with Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0. $6,300 $5,800 Shop Now

