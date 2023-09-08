Just because Labor Day has come and gone doesn't mean you'll have to wait until Black Friday to enjoy the biggest discounts on your major purchases.

The Discover Samsung Event is here for fall 2023. While the massive sale technically kicks off on Monday, September 11, you can start saving now. our readers have exclusive early access to the Discover Samsung sale now through Sunday, September 10 by shopping our links. You can also score early access deals if you shop through the Samsung app or are a Platinum and Gold Tier Rewards member.

Shop Discover Samsung Early Access Deals

Whether you're looking to upgrade your smartphone to the new Galaxy Z Fold5, make cleaning a breeze with an AI-powered robot vacuum or invest in state-of-the-art home appliances, our readers now have access to some of the best sales of the season. A few can't-miss deals include up to 90% off a Samsung Galaxy S23 with eligible trade-in, over $1,500 off a Bespoke French door refrigerator and a Jet 75 cordless vacuum for under $300.

To help you make the most of the Discover Samsung Event, we've rounded up the best early deals to shop on smartphones, smartwatches, major appliances and more. Below, find the best Discover Samsung early access deals to start saving now. Be sure to check back here on Monday for all the Discover Samsung sales on the Frame TV, smart home devices and so much more.

Best Discover Samsung Sale Smartphone Deals

Galaxy Z Fold5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Save up to, $1,000 on the latest Galaxy Z Fold5, complete with a massive 7.6'' folding screen and dual app viewing. $1,800 Starting at $799 With Eligible Trade-In Shop Now

Galaxy Z Flip5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 This isn't just any old flip phone — Samsung's new Flip5 packs all the power of a touchscreen smartphone into a convenient, compact package. $1,000 Starting at $399 With Eligible Trade-In Shop Now

Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23 No matter where you are, the S23's Adaptive Vision Booster adjusts your screen’s brightness while keeping your content looking amazing. Share every detail of life’s most share-worthy moments with the impressive 50MP high-resolution camera. $800 Starting at $75 With Eligible Trade-In Shop Now

Galaxy A54 5G Samsung Galaxy A54 5G With the Samsung Galaxy A54, you can enjoy binge-watching, feed scrolling and more on a clear, 6.4" screen that provides a smooth entertainment experience. $450 Starting at $100 With Eligible Trade-In Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Sale Home Appliance Deals

Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry Samsung Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using the StormWash+ system. The Smart Dry with AutoRelease Door system circulates warm air to deliver 2.5x better drying performance without damaging plastic ware. $1,299 $799 Shop Now

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator (23 cu. ft.) with Family Hub Panel Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator (23 cu. ft.) with Family Hub Panel The Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge. $4,199 $2,599 Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Sale Smartwatch Deals

Galaxy Watch5 Pro Golf Edition Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Golf Edition With an improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. $500 $419 Shop Now

Galaxy Watch5 Pro Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Use the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 to keep track of your fitness routine, sleep cycle and a ton more. Plus, stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices. $500 $430 With LTE Shop Now $450 $400 With Bluetooth Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Sale Vacuum Deals

Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum The 6-pound lightweight design makes cleaning easy. Easily maneuver to vacuum stairs, under sofas and all the hard-to-reach places. Also with a 180-degree swivel head, the vacuum can change direction effortlessly. $399 $299 Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Sale Gaming Monitor Deals

49" Odyssey G9 DQHD QLED Curved Gaming Monitor Samsung 49" Odyssey G9 DQHD QLED Curved Gaming Monitor This 49-inch Samsung curved gaming monitor is a perfect large display for anyone who enjoys gaming or needs a precise visual experience to create illustrations or play games. The unique curved screen on this monitor automatically reduces eye strain, so you can use your computer for longer. $1,200 $900 Shop Now

49" Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor Samsung 49" Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor Because Quantum HDR2000 produces peak brightness of 2000 nits, this monitor produces more precise details and color accuracy than monitors with a lower HDR score. $2,200 $1,399 Shop Now

For even more Samsung savings, check out the best deals on washers and dryers, 4K TVs, and more home upgrades.

