Sales & Deals

Get Exclusive Early Access to the Discover Samsung Fall Sale and Shop All the Best Deals Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsung ZFold5
Samsung
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 8:13 AM PDT, September 8, 2023

Samsung is kicking off its Discover Event early for ET readers. Shop up to 80% tech and appliances now.

Just because Labor Day has come and gone doesn't mean you'll have to wait until Black Friday to enjoy the biggest discounts on your major purchases.

The Discover Samsung Event is here for fall 2023. While the massive sale technically kicks off on Monday, September 11, you can start saving now. our readers have exclusive early access to the Discover Samsung sale now through Sunday, September 10 by shopping our links. You can also score early access deals if you shop through the Samsung app or are a Platinum and Gold Tier Rewards member.

Shop Discover Samsung Early Access Deals

Whether you're looking to upgrade your smartphone to the new Galaxy Z Fold5, make cleaning a breeze with an AI-powered robot vacuum or invest in state-of-the-art home appliances, our readers now have access to some of the best sales of the season. A few can't-miss deals include up to 90% off a Samsung Galaxy S23 with eligible trade-in, over $1,500 off a Bespoke French door refrigerator and a Jet 75 cordless vacuum for under $300. 

To help you make the most of the Discover Samsung Event, we've rounded up the best early deals to shop on smartphones, smartwatches, major appliances and more. Below, find the best Discover Samsung early access deals to start saving now. Be sure to check back here on Monday for all the Discover Samsung sales on the Frame TV, smart home devices and so much more. 

Best Discover Samsung Sale Smartphone Deals

Galaxy Z Fold5

Galaxy Z Fold5
Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold5

Save up to, $1,000 on the latest Galaxy Z Fold5, complete with a massive 7.6'' folding screen and dual app viewing.

$1,800 Starting at $799

With Eligible Trade-In

Shop Now

Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy Z Flip5
Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip5

This isn't just any old flip phone — Samsung's new Flip5 packs all the power of a touchscreen smartphone into a convenient, compact package.

$1,000 Starting at $399

With Eligible Trade-In

Shop Now

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23
Samsung

Galaxy S23

No matter where you are, the S23's Adaptive Vision Booster adjusts your screen’s brightness while keeping your content looking amazing. Share every detail of life’s most share-worthy moments with the impressive 50MP high-resolution camera.

$800 Starting at $75

With Eligible Trade-In

Shop Now

Galaxy A54 5G

Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung

Galaxy A54 5G

With the Samsung Galaxy A54, you can enjoy binge-watching, feed scrolling and more on a clear, 6.4" screen that provides a smooth entertainment experience.

$450 Starting at $100

With Eligible Trade-In

Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Sale Home Appliance Deals

Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry

Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry
Samsung

Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry

Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using the StormWash+ system. The Smart Dry with AutoRelease Door system circulates warm air to deliver 2.5x better drying performance without damaging plastic ware.

$1,299 $799

Shop Now

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial
Samsung

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial

Upgrade to a stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options, easy-to-use controls and a fresh selection of premium colors.

$1,439 $898

Shop Now

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator (23 cu. ft.) with Family Hub Panel

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator (23 cu. ft.) with Family Hub Panel
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator (23 cu. ft.) with Family Hub Panel

The Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge.

$4,199 $2,599

Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Sale Smartwatch Deals

Galaxy Watch5 Pro Golf Edition

Galaxy Watch5 Pro Golf Edition
Samsung

Galaxy Watch5 Pro Golf Edition

With an improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable.

$500 $419

Shop Now

Galaxy Watch5 Pro

Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Samsung

Galaxy Watch5 Pro

Use the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 to keep track of your fitness routine, sleep cycle and a ton more. Plus, stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices.

$500 $430

With LTE

Shop Now

$450 $400

With Bluetooth

Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Sale Vacuum Deals

Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung

Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum

The 6-pound lightweight design makes cleaning easy. Easily maneuver to vacuum stairs, under sofas and all the hard-to-reach places. Also with a 180-degree swivel head, the vacuum can change direction effortlessly.

 

$399 $299

Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Sale Gaming Monitor Deals

49" Odyssey G9 DQHD QLED Curved Gaming Monitor

49" Odyssey G9 DQHD QLED Curved Gaming Monitor
Samsung

49" Odyssey G9 DQHD QLED Curved Gaming Monitor

This 49-inch Samsung curved gaming monitor is a perfect large display for anyone who enjoys gaming or needs a precise visual experience to create illustrations or play games. The unique curved screen on this monitor automatically reduces eye strain, so you can use your computer for longer.

$1,200 $900

Shop Now

49" Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor

49" Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor
Samsung

49" Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor

Because Quantum HDR2000 produces peak brightness of 2000 nits, this monitor produces more precise details and color accuracy than monitors with a lower HDR score.

$2,200 $1,399

Shop Now

For even more Samsung savings, check out the best deals on washers and dryers, 4K TVs, and more home upgrades

RELATED CONTENT:

Get 80% Off This Top-Rated Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuum Alternative

Sales & Deals

Get 80% Off This Top-Rated Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuum Alternative

The Best TV Deals to Shop This Weekend — Up to 50% Off

Tech

The Best TV Deals to Shop This Weekend — Up to 50% Off

The 50 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The 50 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Save Up to $800 on Every Size of Samsung’s The Frame TV Right Now

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $800 on Every Size of Samsung’s The Frame TV Right Now

Gear Up for Football Season with the Best TV Deals at Best Buy's Sale

Sales & Deals

Gear Up for Football Season with the Best TV Deals at Best Buy's Sale

The Best Samsung Labor Day Appliance Deals You Can Still Shop

Home

The Best Samsung Labor Day Appliance Deals You Can Still Shop

Best Buy Labor Day Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Tech and Appliances

Sales & Deals

Best Buy Labor Day Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Tech and Appliances

Tags: