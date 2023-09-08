Samsung is kicking off its Discover Event early for ET readers. Shop up to 80% tech and appliances now.
Just because Labor Day has come and gone doesn't mean you'll have to wait until Black Friday to enjoy the biggest discounts on your major purchases.
The Discover Samsung Event is here for fall 2023. While the massive sale technically kicks off on Monday, September 11, you can start saving now. our readers have exclusive early access to the Discover Samsung sale now through Sunday, September 10 by shopping our links. You can also score early access deals if you shop through the Samsung app or are a Platinum and Gold Tier Rewards member.
Shop Discover Samsung Early Access Deals
Whether you're looking to upgrade your smartphone to the new Galaxy Z Fold5, make cleaning a breeze with an AI-powered robot vacuum or invest in state-of-the-art home appliances, our readers now have access to some of the best sales of the season. A few can't-miss deals include up to 90% off a Samsung Galaxy S23 with eligible trade-in, over $1,500 off a Bespoke French door refrigerator and a Jet 75 cordless vacuum for under $300.
To help you make the most of the Discover Samsung Event, we've rounded up the best early deals to shop on smartphones, smartwatches, major appliances and more. Below, find the best Discover Samsung early access deals to start saving now. Be sure to check back here on Monday for all the Discover Samsung sales on the Frame TV, smart home devices and so much more.
Best Discover Samsung Sale Smartphone Deals
Galaxy Z Fold5
Galaxy Z Fold5
Save up to, $1,000 on the latest Galaxy Z Fold5, complete with a massive 7.6'' folding screen and dual app viewing.
Galaxy Z Flip5
Galaxy Z Flip5
This isn't just any old flip phone — Samsung's new Flip5 packs all the power of a touchscreen smartphone into a convenient, compact package.
Galaxy S23
Galaxy S23
No matter where you are, the S23's Adaptive Vision Booster adjusts your screen’s brightness while keeping your content looking amazing. Share every detail of life’s most share-worthy moments with the impressive 50MP high-resolution camera.
Galaxy A54 5G
Galaxy A54 5G
With the Samsung Galaxy A54, you can enjoy binge-watching, feed scrolling and more on a clear, 6.4" screen that provides a smooth entertainment experience.
Best Discover Samsung Sale Home Appliance Deals
Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry
Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry
Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using the StormWash+ system. The Smart Dry with AutoRelease Door system circulates warm air to deliver 2.5x better drying performance without damaging plastic ware.
Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial
Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial
Upgrade to a stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options, easy-to-use controls and a fresh selection of premium colors.
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator (23 cu. ft.) with Family Hub Panel
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator (23 cu. ft.) with Family Hub Panel
The Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge.
Best Discover Samsung Sale Smartwatch Deals
Galaxy Watch5 Pro Golf Edition
Galaxy Watch5 Pro Golf Edition
With an improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable.
Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Use the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 to keep track of your fitness routine, sleep cycle and a ton more. Plus, stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices.
Best Discover Samsung Sale Vacuum Deals
Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum
The 6-pound lightweight design makes cleaning easy. Easily maneuver to vacuum stairs, under sofas and all the hard-to-reach places. Also with a 180-degree swivel head, the vacuum can change direction effortlessly.
Best Discover Samsung Sale Gaming Monitor Deals
49" Odyssey G9 DQHD QLED Curved Gaming Monitor
49" Odyssey G9 DQHD QLED Curved Gaming Monitor
This 49-inch Samsung curved gaming monitor is a perfect large display for anyone who enjoys gaming or needs a precise visual experience to create illustrations or play games. The unique curved screen on this monitor automatically reduces eye strain, so you can use your computer for longer.
49" Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor
49" Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor
Because Quantum HDR2000 produces peak brightness of 2000 nits, this monitor produces more precise details and color accuracy than monitors with a lower HDR score.
For even more Samsung savings, check out the best deals on washers and dryers, 4K TVs, and more home upgrades.
