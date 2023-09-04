When it comes to essential home appliances, a high-quality washing machine and dryer that can handle any clothes you throw at it is a must-have. If you often catch yourself wishing for an upgraded washer or dryer, Labor Day is one of the best times of the year for appliance sales. Despite continued price hikes, you can find Labor Day discounts on Samsung's top-rated models with prices at all-time lows today.

Samsung's biggest washer and dryer deal right now takes $1,500 off a best-selling and customer-loved laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Samsung is also offering an extra $100 off select washer and dryer sets, making now the perfect time to step up your cleaning capabilities with this deal on our readers' favorite washer and dryer pair.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,500 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,498 Electric Dryer Shop Now $4,098 $2,598 Gas Dryer Shop Now

Complete with Super Speed Wash, the washer finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

Washers and dryers aren’t cheap, but Samsung is knocking hundreds of dollars off the brand's smart laundry machines and sets for Labor Day 2023 to help refresh your laundry room for less. From front load laundry machines to top load models, shop all the best Labor Day sales on Samsung washers and dryers to make laundry day easier for years to come.

Best Labor Day Deals on Front Load Washers and Dryers

Not only do front load washers save you floor space and a gentle washing action on clothing items, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash Samsung’s new Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes, and has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your phone. $1,149 $849 Shop Now

5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam Perfect for any laundry space, this washer has a shallower depth for easy closet installation, without sacrificing capacity. The inside of the washer is treated with antimicrobial technology to help keep it smelling fresh. $1,249 $949 Shop Now

Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy Samsung Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy The clean, flat-panel design of this electric dryer fits your home's style while the added MultiControl kit lets you control your dryer right from your washer, making it easy to reach when stacked on top. $1,749 $1,198 Shop Now

Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set Samsung Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away. $2,898 $2,508 Shop Now

Smart Dial Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry 7.5 cu. ft. Samsung Smart Dial Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry 7.5 cu. ft. This dryer unit essentially has two dryers built into it. The brand explains that, thanks to the Smart Dial and Flex Dry tech, you can dry both your delicates and other everyday clothes at the same time. $1,999 $1,299 Electric Shop Now $2,099 $1,399 Gas Shop Now

Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Optiwash 5 cu. ft. Samsung Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Optiwash 5 cu. ft. This smart dial front load washer earned itself the 2021 Best Smart Washing Machine by Good Housekeeping, so you know its smart features and Wi-Fi connectivity are top of the line. This model also comes equipped with CleanGuard antimicrobial technology, which helps prevent mildew, mold and unwanted smells from building up in the drum of your Samsung washer. $1,599 $1,439 Shop Now

Smart Dial Dryer with Super Speed Dry in Brushed Black Samsung Smart Dial Dryer with Super Speed Dry in Brushed Black Pair your front load washer with this smart dial front load dryer. With multiple speed options, you can use functions like the Super Speed Dry cycle to dry your clothes in just 30 minutes. You can also choose from an electric or a gas option. $1,599 $1,439 Electric Shop Now $1,699 $1,529 Gas Shop Now

Best Labor Day Deals on Top Load Washers and Dryers

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side, which is an added bonus.

7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ Samsung 7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ Schedule your next laundry load or remotely start your cycle with the Smart Electric Dryer's WiFi capabilities for easy connectivity. This dryer's Steam Sanitize+ helps sanitize clothing and reduce wrinkles and odors. $1,200 $899 Shop Now

Smart Top Load Washer with Auto Dispense System 5.5 cu. ft. Samsung Smart Top Load Washer with Auto Dispense System 5.5 cu. ft. When you fill up the detergent drawer on this smart top top washer, the device will automatically dispense the right amount of detergent and fabric softener every time you start a load of laundry. This Auto Dispense System makes laundry day a lot easier (especially if you have a heavy bulk-sized detergent.) $1,299 $999 Shop Now

Top Load Washer with ActiveWave and Soft-Close Lid 4.4 cu. ft. Samsung Top Load Washer with ActiveWave and Soft-Close Lid 4.4 cu. ft. The Samsung ActiveWave Agitator in this top load washer helps diminish noise and prevents tangling while you wash your clothes. Plus, this model has an easy Self Clean function, so the tub always stays sanitary. $849 $599 with Agitator Shop Now $849 $599 with Impeller Shop Now

Top Load Washer with Active Water Jet 4.5 cu. ft. Samsung Top Load Washer with Active Water Jet 4.5 cu. ft. Pretreat your laundry with the faucet that's built into this model. And choose between three different color choices: platinum, white and brushed black. Plus, you can choose between an impeller and an agitator. Just so you know an impeller makes the machine is a bit quieter and uses less water than an agitator does (however, an impeller does cost a bit more). $999 $649 with agitator Shop Now $999 $649 with Impeller Shop Now

