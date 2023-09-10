Labor Day 2023 has come and gone, but there's still time to grab some of the biggest discounts of the year. If you're looking to give your home a major refresh for less, the Best Buy sale is here to help. Best Buy's Labor Day Appliance Sale is still running until Wednesday, September 13 to get all your shopping done on a budget.

Best Buy is offering up to 40% off top-rated appliances from Samsung, LG, GE, Whirlpool and more. Now's the time to save hundreds on smart refrigerators, washers and dryers, and any other major home upgrade this season.

With some appliances at Best Buy available at their lowest prices of the year, you can finish that kitchen renovation and any home improvements for a fraction of the cost. Since new major appliances are traditionally big investments, that's all the more reason to shop smarter and check out the best Labor Day appliance deals.

We've searched Best Buy for the best deals you can shop to help you keep your home clean and functional. Ahead, check out the best appliance deals you can still shop from Best Buy's Labor Day Appliance Sale.

The Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy Now

Samsung 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher Best Buy Samsung 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher Featuring digital touch controls, this Samsung dishwasher makes it easy to select functions with a gentle touch. The upper rack is height adjustable so that it can easily accommodate dishes of various shapes and sizes. $585 $430 Shop Now

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Best Buy LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch. $4,400 $2,900 Shop Now

Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry Best Buy Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric. $1,125 $850 Shop Now

Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash Best Buy Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone. $1,035 $680 Shop Now

Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator Best Buy Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin. $927 $680 Shop Now

KitchenAid - 30" Single Electric Convection Wall Oven with Built-In Microwave Best Buy KitchenAid - 30" Single Electric Convection Wall Oven with Built-In Microwave If you've been toying with the idea of getting a wall convection oven with a built-in microwave, this KitchenAid combo is a no-brainer. You can use it to make all the things you make in your regular oven on top of being able to cook for a crowd. $4,140 $3,000 Shop Now

Whirlpool 24" Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher Best Buy Whirlpool 24" Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher The Whirlpool Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher gives you the space for taller items with an adjustable rack and allows you to move the flexible 3-Piece Silverware Basket to make extra space. $837 $551 Shop Now

LG NeoChef 2.0 Cu. Countertop Microwave Best Buy LG NeoChef 2.0 Cu. Countertop Microwave With 2.0 cu. ft. capacity, LG's largest countertop model is perfect for defrosting, reheating, and cooking large meals in just a matter of minutes. $280 $200 Shop Now

Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator Best Buy Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator The clean lines and modern form help blend this refrigerator beautifully into any kitchen. With a stainless steel finish, you spend less time cleaning. $1,980 $1,300 Shop Now

Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier Best Buy Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier The Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier allows you to adjust moisture level settings with full-function controls and an LED display. $220 $160 Shop Now

