Whether you want a new washer or refrigerator, you can still save big at Best Buy's Labor Day Appliance Sale.
Labor Day 2023 has come and gone, but there's still time to grab some of the biggest discounts of the year. If you're looking to give your home a major refresh for less, the Best Buy sale is here to help. Best Buy's Labor Day Appliance Sale is still running until Wednesday, September 13 to get all your shopping done on a budget.
Best Buy is offering up to 40% off top-rated appliances from Samsung, LG, GE, Whirlpool and more. Now's the time to save hundreds on smart refrigerators, washers and dryers, and any other major home upgrade this season.
Shop Best Buy's Appliance Sale
With some appliances at Best Buy available at their lowest prices of the year, you can finish that kitchen renovation and any home improvements for a fraction of the cost. Since new major appliances are traditionally big investments, that's all the more reason to shop smarter and check out the best Labor Day appliance deals.
We've searched Best Buy for the best deals you can shop to help you keep your home clean and functional. Ahead, check out the best appliance deals you can still shop from Best Buy's Labor Day Appliance Sale.
The Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy Now
Samsung 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher
Samsung 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher
Featuring digital touch controls, this Samsung dishwasher makes it easy to select functions with a gentle touch. The upper rack is height adjustable so that it can easily accommodate dishes of various shapes and sizes.
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch.
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.
KitchenAid - 30" Single Electric Convection Wall Oven with Built-In Microwave
KitchenAid - 30" Single Electric Convection Wall Oven with Built-In Microwave
If you've been toying with the idea of getting a wall convection oven with a built-in microwave, this KitchenAid combo is a no-brainer. You can use it to make all the things you make in your regular oven on top of being able to cook for a crowd.
Whirlpool 24" Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher
Whirlpool 24" Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher
The Whirlpool Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher gives you the space for taller items with an adjustable rack and allows you to move the flexible 3-Piece Silverware Basket to make extra space.
LG NeoChef 2.0 Cu. Countertop Microwave
LG NeoChef 2.0 Cu. Countertop Microwave
With 2.0 cu. ft. capacity, LG's largest countertop model is perfect for defrosting, reheating, and cooking large meals in just a matter of minutes.
Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator
Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator
The clean lines and modern form help blend this refrigerator beautifully into any kitchen. With a stainless steel finish, you spend less time cleaning.
Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier
Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier
The Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier allows you to adjust moisture level settings with full-function controls and an LED display.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
RELATED CONTENT: