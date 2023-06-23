The New LG C3 OLED TV Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon has officially announced that Prime Day 2023 will take place on July 11 and 12 this year. But that doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to start saving big on tech like TVs. Right now, LG’s new C3 OLED 4K smart TV is on sale for it all-time low price. You can snag a 55-inch model for $1,497, which is a $403 discount on the latest TV in one of the most popular OLED series ever.
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.
LG’s new C3 boasts extraordinary color, contrast and brightness that OLED TVs have become known for in recent years. Featuring Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos, the 2023 LG C3 also has a Filmmaker Mode for an immersive cinematic experience right at home. With more processing power and new picture modes, it's tough to beat this OLED display.
Aside from stunning visuals, the LG C3 OLED has an ultra slim design that help it blend into your living room seamlessly. When you're finished watching your favorite shows, you can display paintings, photos and any other content you'd like.
If you're looking for one of the best 4K gaming TVs, the LG OLED C-Series is packed with gaming features and crisp, smooth imagery from a 0.1ms response time and native 120Hz refresh rate. All LG OLED TVs have NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR to further improve gaming quality. Plus, there are four HDMI 2.1 inputs to plug in all the devices you need.
The early Amazon Prime Day TV deals don't stop at the LG C3. We've found incredible screens from Samsung, Sony, and more LG 4K TVs, too. Below, check out more of the best early Prime Day TV deals you can shop right now.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 TV Deals
Save on every size of the Frame TV and enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV.
Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum Mini LEDs, brilliant details shine even in daylight. The TV optimizes your content to spectacular 4K resolution and has realistic 3D sound that puts you in the middle of the action.
LG's QNED80 Series delivers vibrant colors, lifelike visuals and outstanding sound. Catch every detail with the smooth, crisp picture brought to you by LG's a7 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K. It adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically with AI Picture and AI Sound, while AI 4K Upscaling authentically calibrates every scene.
This 4K TV has precisely controlled backlighting delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail.
Experience television like no other with this Samsung QLED Series that features a slim design and uses a learning-based AI.
The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Google TV with organizes your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more all in one place.
For gamers, this Sony TV's input lag is as low as 8.5ms and the BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 include Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch for high-performance gaming, one of the best early deals.
Experience amazing 4K viewing with this LG B2 OLED TV, $100 off the list price. Stay fully immersed with this early Prime Day deal, as it has an incredible 120Hz refresh rate and feel the fast movement in sports, video games, and movies for an unrivaled visual experience.
Experience extra savings with 90 days of Amazon Music free with purchase on this early Prime Day deal.
