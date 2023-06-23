Amazon has officially announced that Prime Day 2023 will take place on July 11 and 12 this year. But that doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to start saving big on tech like TVs. Right now, LG’s new C3 OLED 4K smart TV is on sale for it all-time low price. You can snag a 55-inch model for $1,497, which is a $403 discount on the latest TV in one of the most popular OLED series ever.

LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV Amazon LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space. $1,900 $1,437 Shop Now

LG’s new C3 boasts extraordinary color, contrast and brightness that OLED TVs have become known for in recent years. Featuring Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos, the 2023 LG C3 also has a Filmmaker Mode for an immersive cinematic experience right at home. With more processing power and new picture modes, it's tough to beat this OLED display.

Aside from stunning visuals, the LG C3 OLED has an ultra slim design that help it blend into your living room seamlessly. When you're finished watching your favorite shows, you can display paintings, photos and any other content you'd like.

If you're looking for one of the best 4K gaming TVs, the LG OLED C-Series is packed with gaming features and crisp, smooth imagery from a 0.1ms response time and native 120Hz refresh rate. All LG OLED TVs have NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR to further improve gaming quality. Plus, there are four HDMI 2.1 inputs to plug in all the devices you need.

The early Amazon Prime Day TV deals don't stop at the LG C3. We've found incredible screens from Samsung, Sony, and more LG 4K TVs, too. Below, check out more of the best early Prime Day TV deals you can shop right now.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 TV Deals

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers For Summer Cooking

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Portable Air Conditioners

Best Robot Vacuum Deals: Save Up to 30% On iRobot Roombas at Amazon

The 35 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop Right Now

The 13 Best Early Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon to Shop Today

The Best Amazon Kitchen Deals to Shop Ahead of Prime Day

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals to Shop Now

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals

Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2023