Film's biggest night is coming up on Sunday, when Hollywood’s biggest names of the year will gather at the Dolby Theatre for the 96th Academy Awards.

The 2024 Oscars will air live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer leads the pack with 13 nominations. If you're eager to watch but don't have cable, you're in luck. Sling TV — one of the best ways to get live TV online — is giving new subscribers 50% off their first month of the streaming service.

Because the Oscars will be televised on ABC, you can now sign up for Sling's Blue package for just $22.50 and livestream this weekend's awards show for half the cost.

The Oscars will have a star-studded slate of presenters, which includes Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Jamie Lee Curtis, America Ferrera, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh and Al Pacino. Plus, Jimmy Kimmel is set to host for the second consecutive year and fourth time overall.

Whether you're excited to see who wins the Academy Award for Best Picture, or simply want to witness Ryan Gosling perform "I'm Just Ken" live, grab the Sling TV deal and keep reading to learn more about the live TV streaming service.

How to Watch the 2024 Oscars Live on Sling TV

Sling TV is the best of the budget streaming services. It is accessible on just about any streaming-enabled device, including smartphones, Roku devices, smart TVs and tablets. If you're not familiar with Sling, they've got two basic packages: the sports-focused Orange package, and the news-focused Blue package, which you can also bundle together.

With the Sling Blue package carrying ABC, you'll have access to your local ABC station in select markets to watch the 2024 Oscars online.

If you are not home to watch the Oscars or the best new TV shows, you can record and save live TV episodes with Sling's cloud DVR or tune into them on the go with the Sling mobile app. There's no set expiration of this first-month offer, so definitely take advantage of the Sling TV deal while you can.

When are the 2024 Oscars?

The Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10.

What time are the 2024 Oscars?

This year, the Oscars will start one hour earlier than usual at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). The Academy Awards will then replay at 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT).

What channel are the 2024 Oscars on?

The 96th Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC.

Who is hosting the 2024 Oscars?

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars this year, making it his fourth time leading the show. Working alongside Kimmel is Molly McNearney, who serves as executive producer for the telecast. McNearney is the co-head writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live and Kimmel's wife.

"I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times," Kimmel said, with McNearney adding, "I'm especially honored to be part of the Oscars team this year, when we are all eager to be back together and back to work."

Who is performing at the 2024 Oscars?

The 2024 Oscars will see performances of all five of the original songs nominated this year. This includes Billie Eilish who will perform her song "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie and Ryan Gosling with another sensational Barbie song, I'm Just Ken.

Others performing include Jon Batiste who wrote the lyrics for a song in American Symphony, Scott George and the Osage Singers will perform a song from Killers of the Flower Moon and Becky G will sing The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot.

Sling TV Services

Sling Orange

The lowest cost tier, Sling Orange, offers access to 31 channels including ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, the Disney Channel, Food Network, CNN, and HGTV. Sling Orange costs $40 per month, but with the Sling TV deal, you'll get your first month for just $20.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue includes 42 channels — ABC, NBC, and Fox where you can watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Sling Blue costs $22.50 for your first month and then $45 per month after.

Sling Orange & Blue

Sling Orange & Blue is the best of both worlds and includes all the channels available in the Sling Orange and Sling Blue tiers. It costs $60 per month, or just $30 for the first month.

On top of the live channels, you'll have access to tons of on-demand content and you can also add on premium channels. Sling TV's extras range from an entertainment package including MTV and CMT to a sports package including NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network. Sling TV is also ideal for watching March Madness without cable later this month.

