Scroll no more! To help you out, ET has rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream this week, including new arrivals, nostalgia-filled favorites, and screen adaptations of classic novels. One of the most beloved novels of our childhoods, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, was the inspiration behind Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet, which drops to streaming on Friday.

There's plenty more in store to watch. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has a new, action-packed film coming to Netflix. Eugene Levy, known for his roles in Schitt's Creek and American Pie, welcomes us to the second season of his travel series. We've also found a film for your weekend movie night: Ricky Stanicky, starring Zac Efron and John Cena.

It's time to make your weekly streaming plans. Here are this week's best TV shows and movies to stream.



Damsel

Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown) thinks she is going to marry the prince, but things turn upside down when she is instead sacrificed for an ancient debt. Trying to survive after being thrown into a dragon pit, Elodie realizes she must save herself. Watch her fight her way to freedom when Damsel premieres on Netflix on March 8.

Wonka

Starring the talented Timothée Chalamet, Wonka is a film the whole family can enjoy. While past movies about Willy Wonka mostly followed the golden ticket plotline of the Roald Dahl book, this film chronicles how Wonka became a chocolate-making legend. The film drops to Max on March 8.

Ricky Stanicky

Three childhood best friends (Zac Efron, Andrew Santino and Jermaine Fowler) have always used an imaginary friend, Ricky Stanicky, as the fall guy to get them out of trouble. When their lies finally catch up with them, the trio hires a celebrity impersonator (John Cena) to play Ricky Stanicky. As you can imagine, chaos ensues. Ricky Stanicky premieres on Prime Video on March 7.

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy (Season 2)

Emmy-winner Eugene Levy is back for a second season of The Reluctant Traveler on Apple TV+. This season, Levy globe-trots through Europe, taking in the sites, dishes and traditions of other cultures with a mostly open mind. Watch Levy step outside his comfort zone when the second season premieres on March 8.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3)

Star Wars fans won't want to miss the final season of Disney+'s original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The Batch will be pushed to the limit this season as they face threats on every front. During these dangerous missions, they will find unexpected allies. See it all unfold when the third season premieres on March 6.

Napoleon

Joaquin Phoenix brings French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte to the big screen in the Ridley Scott-directed film Napoleon. The breathtaking film was nominated for three Oscars, including Best Costume Design, Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects. See the rise and fall of the infamous Frenchman by streaming the movie on Apple TV+ now.

FX's Shōgun (Limited Series)

Set in 17th-century feudal Japan, the beloved novel Shōgun, written by James Clavell, has been adapted as an FX series. On the brink of war, an unexpectedly shipwrecked passenger may be the key to tipping the scales for Lord Yoshii Toranaga to reclaim his power. The action-packed series premiered on Hulu on February 27.

Spaceman

Based on the 2017 book Spaceman of Bohemia, Spaceman is Adam Sandler's latest film coming to Netflix. In the movie, Jakub (Sandler) is six months into a solo space mission and realizes the marriage to his wife (Carey Mulligan) is falling apart while he is away. When an alien appears on his ship, the lonely astronaut uses the alien's help to go over past events. The movie premiered on Netflix on Friday, March 1.

Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate

Former-villain-turned-hero of the city, Megamind is back in Peacock's new original movie. Struggling with his role as a good guy, Megamind must pretend to be evil to keep track of his former friends in the Doom Syndicate. Can he put together a new team to defeat his evil crew of days past? Find out by streaming Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate on Peacock now.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin (Season 1)

English comedian Noel Fielding stars as Dick Turpin in Apple TV+'s latest comedy series. Set in the 18th century, Turpin is the leader of a band of thieves and highway robbers, but Turpin doesn't do things like your typical outlaw. Fans of Our Flag Means Death or those who like an offbeat comedy will want to check out this series that premiered on March 1.

Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend

Since taking the field for five World Cups and securing the win in 2022, Lionel Messi has become one of the biggest names in soccer. Apple TV+'s new documentary Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend gives Messi a platform to reflect on his soccer career and personal challenges. Fans won't want to miss this film that premiered on February 21.

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey

Giannis Antetokounmpo, power forward of the Milwaukee Bucks, is currently one of the best players in the NBA. But he hasn't always been on top, as explored in the new documentary Giannis: The Marvelous Journey. The Greek-Nigerian athlete felt like an outcast growing up but was inspired by the pictures of NBA stars at the local internet cafe in Greece, where his family immigrated. The documentary premiered on Prime Video on February 19.

The Good Doctor (Season 7)

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) is back for the seventh and final season of ABC's The Good Doctor. Along with juggling his life as a surgeon, Dr. Murphy will also be dealing with the struggles of parenthood. The season premiere of the series about a doctor with autism and savant syndrome aired on Tuesday, February 20, and streams on Hulu the next day, each Wednesday.

Avatar The Last Airbender (Season 1)

The animation marvel Avatar: The Last Airbender holds a special place in the hearts of many and now Netflix is remaking the show as a live-action series. Following closely to the storyline of the original, the remake will bring Aang, Katara and Sokka to life. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, known for his roles in Kim's Convenience and Ahsoka, will play Uncle Iroh. The series premiered on Netflix on February 22.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (Season 1)

Dr. Sleech (Stephanie Hsu) and Dr. Klak (Keke Palmer) are two brilliant alien doctors who take on dangerous and ground-breaking medical cases in Prime Video's latest animated series. The new show — brought to you by executive producers Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne — will feature voices from big celebrities, including Kieran Culkin and Tracee Ellis Ross. The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy premiered on Prime Video on February 23.

Life & Beth (Season 2)

Amy Schumer and Michael Cera are back for a second season of the Hulu original Life & Beth. Beth (Schumer) and John (Cera) continue to get closer as Beth starts to consider marriage and children, but her past relationship failures loom in the back of her mind. All episodes of the season dropped to Hulu on February 16.

Oppenheimer

Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr., this film explores the creation of the nuclear bomb and has some serious talent with performances that will keep you on the edge of your seat. On February 16, the award-winning film dropped to Peacock.

Love is Blind (Season 6)

"I'm in love with a man I haven't even seen," says one woman in the official trailer for Love is Blind season 6. That's exactly what the series is about: Single men and ladies build connections that ultimately lead to proposals — all without laying eyes on one another. Drama, jealousy, heartbreak and so much more are in store for the upcoming season that premiered on Netflix on February 14.

This is Me...Now: A Love Story

Superstar Jennifer Lopez is bringing us something entirely new, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story—a movie musical about her journey to find love, co-written by Lopez herself. Viewers will see stars like Ben Affleck, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Post Malone and more impressive cameos alongside Lopez. The original film premiered on February 16 and streams exclusively on Prime Video.

The New Look

Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn) and Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche) compete for the status of greatest designer in Apple TV's latest original series, The New Look. Dealing with life after World War II, these iconic designers are each trying to outdo each other to be the next leader in women's fashion. Watch it unfold by streaming the series now.

Bottoms

Two queer students (Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri) start a fight club to help the other girls in their high school take back their power while also hoping to make some connections with their crushes. Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch also stars in this film as a school coach and the club sponsor. The hilarious film has only been available to see in theaters or rent, but as of February 13, the movie is available to stream on Prime Video.

Upgraded

When Ana (Camila Mendes) gets upgraded to first class, she lets the nearby handsome passenger, Will (Archie Renaux), think she is an art director instead of an intern. As their relationship grows, it becomes harder to keep this secret — especially when she has to go behind the back of her already difficult boss (Marisa Tomei). The delightful rom-com premiered on Prime Video on February 9.

Abbott Elementary (Season 3)

Fans rejoice because ABC's Abbott Elementary is back for a third season. Quinta Brunson's mockumentary-style comedy centers around the faculty and staff of an inner-city Philadelphia public school. The season premiered on ABC on February 7 and streamed on Hulu the next day, February 8. Subscribers can also catch up on past seasons via the streaming platform.

Meet Me in Rome

Part reality series, part rom-com, Roku's latest movie Meet Me in Rome is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Zoë Saldaña. Three single ladies (including Christa Belle Allen, who played a young Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30) and eligible suitors will go on dates worthy of the most romantic movies. Will they find love? Find out by watching the movie streaming now.

The Marvels

Saving the universe is hard enough, but when Carol Danvers' superpowers become entangled with Kamala Khan's and Monica Rambeau's powers, things get even more complicated in the latest Marvel film, The Marvels. Starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, The Marvels has a seriously talented cast. Disney+ dropped the film to its streaming platform on February 7.

One Day (Limited Series)

Based on David Nicholls' best-selling book by the same name, One Day tells the story of Emma (Ambika Mod) and Dex (Leo Woodall), spanning twenty years. Viewers will see how two friends who first meet at graduation finally find their way to one another. The love story premiered on Netflix on February 8.

FX's Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (Limited Series)

Ryan Murphy's series Feud is back on FX, this time centering around Truman Capote and the high society wives of New York City he surrounded himself with. Capote (Tom Hollander), struggling with writer's block, decides to write about the sordid lives of the women in his social circle, consequently ruining the lives of his closest friends. This series based on a true story premiered on FX on January 31 and streams on Hulu the next day.

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 12)

Larry David is back for the twelfth and final season of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. Like seasons past, we are sure David will be ruffling feathers by saying exactly what's on his mind. Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis and Ted Danson will all come back for this season that premiered on Max on February 4.

The Tiger's Apprentice

Tom Lee (Brandon Soo Hoo) is your average teenager until he learns he is part of a magical group of protectors called The Guardians. Based on a popular book series with the same name, The Tiger's Apprentice is one of Paramount+'s latest animated films. Henry Golding, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh and Bowen Yang are some of the stars you'll hear in the movie streaming now.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Season 1)

Originally played by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the 2005 film, Mr. and Mrs. Smith are back. Prime Video is reinventing the spy story as a streaming series starring the talented Donald Glover (Atlanta, Community) and Maya Erskine (PEN15, Blue Eye Samurai). The series premiered on Prime Video on February 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Dicks: The Musical

A24's first musical film, Dicks: The Musical, dropped to Max on February 2. Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang and Megan Thee Stallion star in the musical debut. In the raunchy and ridiculous movie, two men (Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp) discover they are long-lost twins and try to reunite their mother (Mullally) and father (Lane) Parent Trap style.

