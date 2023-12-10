'Doctor Who': Ncuti Gatwa Makes His Debut as the Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor is officially in!

The Sex Education star made his debut as the 15th Doctor during the finale of Doctor Who's three-part 60th anniversary special on Sunday, as his new incarnation split from David Tennant's Fourteen as they battled against the evil Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris).

The special episodes also featured the return of Doctor Who fan favorite Catherine Tate as Donna Noble.

Gatwa, who also starred as a Ken in the record-breaking Barbie movie, is taking over the mantle from Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor, the franchise's first-ever female lead, and Tennant -- after Whittaker's Doctor was reincarnated as the former 10th Doctor, now officially also Fourteen, at the conclusion of her run in October 2022.

The Sex Education star, who was born in Rwanda and raised in Scotland, is officially Doctor Who's first Black Doctor. Following the special episodes, the actor will next lead Doctor Who's 14th series, set to premiere in 2024.

Throughout filming Gatwa shared plenty of pics from set, showing off his character's incredible costumes as the era-hopping Time Lord, alongside Millie Gibson, who has been cast as his new companion, Ruby Sunday, and Jonathan Groff, who has also been cast in the upcoming series.

In an article announcing his casting on the official Doctor Who website, Gatwa shared how he was "deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared" to take on the part of the Doctor.

"This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care," he said. "I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground."

"The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family," Gatwa continued. "Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Doctor Who's three-part 60th Anniversary Special is streaming now on BBC One and Disney+.

