'Doctor Who': See Ncuti Gatwa's First Poster as the 15th Doctor

The 15th Doctor is (almost) in!

On Tuesday, Doctor Who shared the first official poster of Ncuti Gatwa as the latest incarnation of the iconic titular lead of the long-running BBC sci-fi series.

Gatwa, who also stars as a Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie, is taking over the mantle from Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor, the franchise's first-ever female lead. (At the conclusion of her run in October 2022, Whittaker's Doctor reincarnated into David Tennant, who previously played the 10th Doctor but is now also confirmed to officially be the 14th Doctor.) The Sex Education star, who was born in Rwanda and raised in Scotland, will be Doctor Who'sfirst Black Doctor.

Gatwa will first appear as the Doctor during the show's three-part 60th Anniversary Special, set to air this November. The special episodes will also feature the return of Tennant as the 14th Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble.

The actor will then lead the Doctor Who's 14th series, set to premiere in 2024.

Gatwa has been sharing plenty of pics from set, showing off his character's incredible costumes as the era-hopping Time Lord, alongside Millie Gibson, who has been cast as his new companion, Ruby Sunday, and Jonathan Groff, who has also been cast in the upcoming series.

In an article announcing his casting on the official Doctor Who website, Gatwa shared how he was "deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared" to take on the part of the Doctor.

"This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care," he said. "I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground."

"The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family," Gatwa continued. "Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Doctor Who returns with a three-part 60th Anniversary Special this November on BBC One and Disney+.

'Barbie' Cast Gets Quizzed on Their Knowledge of Doll's Trivia (Exclusive)



