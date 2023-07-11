'Barbie' Cast Breakdown: Who's Who in Barbie Land and Where You've Seen Them Before
'Barbie' Official Trailer No. 3
Oscar De La Hoya Praises Travis Barker for Raising Daughter Atia…
Zac Efron Is Ripped and Unrecognizable on the Set of 'The Iron C…
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell Stun During ‘Mission: Impossible - …
Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Makes Rare Public Appearance to Support …
Hayley Atwell Addresses Tom Cruise Romance Rumors
'Napoleon' Trailer No. 1
Penelope Disick Shoves Food Into Dad Scott's Face for TikTok Pra…
'Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher Breaks Down Colin Mac…
Jamie Foxx Spotted for First Time Since Health Scare
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce and 'Reconciling'…
Madonna: Doctor Weighs In on Bacterial Infections and What Happe…
Inside Jamie Foxx’s Recovery After Being Hospitalized for Medica…
Erin Andrews Welcomes First Child With Husband Jarret Stoll
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
Jeffrey Carlson, 'All My Children' Actor, Dead at 48
Bradley Cooper Reveals 4-Year-Old Daughter's Hilarious Reaction …
Kristen Bell on Secret to Her and Dax Shepard's Marriage (Exclus…
Shark Week Host Jason Momoa Crashes Proposal in New Teaser
It's a Barbie world and we're all living in it!
As the release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie draws closer, fans are eagerly anticipating getting a look inside Barbie Land -- and what happens when the titular doll is forced to venture into the Real World.
Not only that, but the film features a star-studded cast, packed with Barbies and Kens beyond just the central couple, played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Just like in the toy stores, there's a Doctor Barbie, a President Barbie, a Mermaid Barbie and many more! (All the Kens are just Kens, though.)
From an MCU hero to a Bridgerton star to a world-famous pop icon, fans will have a blast seeing the who's who of pop culture as they frolic through the hot pink world of Barbie.
Read on to learn more about all the Barbies, Kens -- and a few humans -- who will be gracing the big screen when Barbie premieres on July 21.
THE BARBIES
Margot Robbie
Who Is She? Barbie is everything.
Where Do I Know Her From? Babylon, Birds of Prey, Bombshell, and also movies that don't start with "B!"
What's She Got to Say? Robbie, who bought the rights to Barbie's story and executive produced the film, opened up to ET at the Los Angles premiere about what she hopes kids and adult viewers alike can take away from the movie.
"I think we want, more than anything, everyone to kind of have the experience they want to have," she explained. "You can take so much from this film. It can be a wild carnival ride or it can hit you in some pretty emotional places. I think kids are gonna be kind of dazzled by the world of it all, and I think adults are gonna really see themselves in some of the characters."
Issa Rae
Who Is She? This Barbie is President.
Where Do I Know Her From? Insecure, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Project Greenlight
What's She Got to Say? Rae recalls that when Gerwig reached out to her about playing President Barbie, she told her the "nicest thing ever."
"She was like, 'In my fantasy world, you're President,' and I thought that was kind of crazy because I would make a terrible president in real life, honestly," the actress and producer recounted with a laugh.
Emma Mackey
Who Is She? This Barbie has a Nobel Prize in physics.
Where Do I Know Her From? Sex Education, Death on the Nile, Emily
Dua Lipa
Who Is She? This Barbie is a mermaid.
Where Do I Know Her From? Do you have ears?! She's Dula Peep! Just watch.
Kate McKinnon
Who Is She? This Barbie is always in the splits.
Where Do I Know Her From? Saturday Night Live, Ghostbusters, Joe vs. Carole
What's She Got to Say? "There was so much going on," McKinnon told ET of making Barbie. "Everyone was just having so much fun and it was like, oh my god, it was like pink Hogwarts. It was just like being in this fully immersive world where you really forgot like that there was a concrete parking lot outside. You didn't want to leave -- it was so amazing."
Nicola Coughlan
Who Is She? This Barbie is a diplomat.
Where Do I Know Her From? Bridgerton, Derry Girls
Hari Nef
Who Is She? This Barbie is a doctor.
Where Do I Know Her From? Transparent, The Idol, You
Sharon Rooney
Who Is She? This Barbie is a lawyer.
Where Do I Know Her From? My Mad Fat Diary, Dumbo, Jerk
Alexandra Shipp
Who Is She? This Barbie is a celebrated author.
Where Do I Know Her From? Tick, Tick...Boom!, Love, Simon, the X-Men franchise
Ritu Arya
Who Is She? This Barbie has a Pulitzer.
Where Do I Know Her From? The Umbrella Academy, Doctors, Red Notice
Ana Cruz Kayne
Who Is She? This Barbie is a Supreme Court Justice.
Where Do I Know Her From? Little Women, Jerry and Marge Go Large, Partner Track
Emerald Fennell (as Midge)
Who Is She? She's Midge.
Where Do I Know Her From? The Crown, Promising Young Woman (writer/director), Killing Eve (showrunner)
THE KENS
Ryan Gosling
Who Is He? He's just Ken.
Where Do I Know Him From? La La Land, Crazy Stupid Love, First Man, Drive
What's He Got to Say? True to his character's "Ken-ergy," Gosling had nothing but praise for his leading lady and producer when ET spoke with him at the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles.
"I think it's all been incredible -- everything, the whole way," he said of making the movie. "Margot has produced this film and built this film, structured the process, created the environment for all of us... She created this, she's made it come true in every way and it's brilliant."
Simu Liu
Who Is He? He's another Ken.
Where Do I Know Him From? Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim's Convenience, Blood and Water
What's He Got to Say? Liu opened up to ET at the Los Angeles premiere about the choreography that he performed as a Ken, comparing it to his stunt work in the MCU.
"It's a lot of hard work," he admitted. "I've been kind of low-key trying to post some of that footage on the 'gram, because I just want the world to see the work we went through. Because it was a lot. It was a lot. If I were to rank the difficulty of fighting five assassins on a bus and doing the Barbie choreography perfectly, I would say there's parity there for sure."
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Who Is He? He's Ken too.
Where Do I Know Him From? Peaky Blinders, Secret Invasion, One Night in Miami...
Ncuti Gatwa
Who Is He? Ken again!
Where Do I Know Him From? Sex Education, Doctor Who
Scott Evans
Who Is He? You guessed it. He's a Ken.
Where Do I Know Him From? One Life to Live, Grace and Frankie (Also, he's Chris Evans' brother!)
What's He Got to Say? "I woke up every day and I was like, 'This is the best day of my life!' and then the next day it was like, 'No, no, this is the best day of my life!' and that's what it was every day," Evans told ET at the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles. "It was crazy."
Michael Cera (as Allan)
Who Is He? There's only one Allan.
Where Do I Know Him From? Arrested Development, Superbad, Molly's Game
What's He Got to Say? Cera shared the unconventional way Gerwig helped him to get into character as Ken's best buddy with ET at the Barbie premiere in L.A.
"Greta got me an *NSYNC picture disc, No Strings Attached, as an Allan spirit gift," he recalled. "That got me to where I needed to get."
THE HUMANS
America Ferrera
Who Is She? She's a human. More specifically, she's Gloria, a Mattel employee who comes across Barbie in the Real World.
Where Do I Know Her From? Superstore, WeCrashed, Dumb Money, Ugly Betty
Ariana Greenblatt
Who Is She? She's also human, aka Sasha, Gloria's daughter.
Where Do I Know Her From? Stuck in the Middle, 65, In the Heights, Avengers: Infinity War
What's She Got to Say? Greenblatt admitted to ET that she felt "a little guilty" about her Barbie scene where she tells off Robbie's character.
"I felt a little guilty doing it, because Margot's so sweet and yelling at her wasn't easy," she shared. "Barbie was up here and I humbled her a little bit, but then at the end, I love her, so you can't resist."
Will Ferrell
Who Is He? He's a human. (We're pretty sure.) Please call him mother -- but also, he's the CEO of Mattel.
Where Do I Know Him From? He's Will Ferrell.
Connor Swindells
Who Is He? He's like, an intern or something. (His name, apparently, is Aaron Dinkins.)
Where Do I Know Him From? Sex Education, SAS: Rogue Heroes, Emma
Jamie Demetriou
Who Is He? He's a suit.
Where Do I Know Him From? Fleabag, The Great, The Afterparty, Cruella
Helen Mirren
Who Is She? She's the narrator.
Where Do I Know Her From? Um, it's Helen Freakin' Mirren? The Queen, 1923, Red, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. And, perhaps most endearingly, the Fast & Furious franchise.
Barbie is in theaters July 21.
RELATED CONTENT:
How Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Brought 'Barbie' to the Big Screen
'Barbie' Star Ryan Gosling Shares What He Misses About Playing Ken
'Barbie': Watch Ryan Gosling BELT Emotional Ken Ballad!