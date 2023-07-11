It's a Barbie world and we're all living in it!

As the release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie draws closer, fans are eagerly anticipating getting a look inside Barbie Land -- and what happens when the titular doll is forced to venture into the Real World.

Not only that, but the film features a star-studded cast, packed with Barbies and Kens beyond just the central couple, played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Just like in the toy stores, there's a Doctor Barbie, a President Barbie, a Mermaid Barbie and many more! (All the Kens are just Kens, though.)

From an MCU hero to a Bridgerton star to a world-famous pop icon, fans will have a blast seeing the who's who of pop culture as they frolic through the hot pink world of Barbie.

Read on to learn more about all the Barbies, Kens -- and a few humans -- who will be gracing the big screen when Barbie premieres on July 21.

THE BARBIES

Margot Robbie

Who Is She? Barbie is everything.

Where Do I Know Her From? Babylon, Birds of Prey, Bombshell, and also movies that don't start with "B!"

What's She Got to Say? Robbie, who bought the rights to Barbie's story and executive produced the film, opened up to ET at the Los Angles premiere about what she hopes kids and adult viewers alike can take away from the movie.

"I think we want, more than anything, everyone to kind of have the experience they want to have," she explained. "You can take so much from this film. It can be a wild carnival ride or it can hit you in some pretty emotional places. I think kids are gonna be kind of dazzled by the world of it all, and I think adults are gonna really see themselves in some of the characters."

Issa Rae

Who Is She? This Barbie is President.

Where Do I Know Her From? Insecure, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Project Greenlight

What's She Got to Say? Rae recalls that when Gerwig reached out to her about playing President Barbie, she told her the "nicest thing ever."

"She was like, 'In my fantasy world, you're President,' and I thought that was kind of crazy because I would make a terrible president in real life, honestly," the actress and producer recounted with a laugh.

Emma Mackey

Who Is She? This Barbie has a Nobel Prize in physics.

Where Do I Know Her From? Sex Education, Death on the Nile, Emily

Dua Lipa

Who Is She? This Barbie is a mermaid.

Where Do I Know Her From? Do you have ears?! She's Dula Peep! Just watch.

Kate McKinnon

Who Is She? This Barbie is always in the splits.

Where Do I Know Her From? Saturday Night Live, Ghostbusters, Joe vs. Carole

What's She Got to Say? "There was so much going on," McKinnon told ET of making Barbie. "Everyone was just having so much fun and it was like, oh my god, it was like pink Hogwarts. It was just like being in this fully immersive world where you really forgot like that there was a concrete parking lot outside. You didn't want to leave -- it was so amazing."

Nicola Coughlan

Who Is She? This Barbie is a diplomat.

Where Do I Know Her From? Bridgerton, Derry Girls

Hari Nef

Who Is She? This Barbie is a doctor.

Where Do I Know Her From? Transparent, The Idol, You

Sharon Rooney

Who Is She? This Barbie is a lawyer.

Where Do I Know Her From? My Mad Fat Diary, Dumbo, Jerk

Alexandra Shipp

Who Is She? This Barbie is a celebrated author.

Where Do I Know Her From? Tick, Tick...Boom!, Love, Simon, the X-Men franchise

Ritu Arya

Who Is She? This Barbie has a Pulitzer.

Where Do I Know Her From? The Umbrella Academy, Doctors, Red Notice

Ana Cruz Kayne

Who Is She? This Barbie is a Supreme Court Justice.

Where Do I Know Her From? Little Women, Jerry and Marge Go Large, Partner Track

Emerald Fennell (as Midge)

Who Is She? She's Midge.

Where Do I Know Her From? The Crown, Promising Young Woman (writer/director), Killing Eve (showrunner)

THE KENS

Ryan Gosling

Who Is He? He's just Ken.

Where Do I Know Him From? La La Land, Crazy Stupid Love, First Man, Drive

What's He Got to Say? True to his character's "Ken-ergy," Gosling had nothing but praise for his leading lady and producer when ET spoke with him at the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles.

"I think it's all been incredible -- everything, the whole way," he said of making the movie. "Margot has produced this film and built this film, structured the process, created the environment for all of us... She created this, she's made it come true in every way and it's brilliant."

Simu Liu

Who Is He? He's another Ken.

Where Do I Know Him From? Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim's Convenience, Blood and Water

What's He Got to Say? Liu opened up to ET at the Los Angeles premiere about the choreography that he performed as a Ken, comparing it to his stunt work in the MCU.

"It's a lot of hard work," he admitted. "I've been kind of low-key trying to post some of that footage on the 'gram, because I just want the world to see the work we went through. Because it was a lot. It was a lot. If I were to rank the difficulty of fighting five assassins on a bus and doing the Barbie choreography perfectly, I would say there's parity there for sure."

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Who Is He? He's Ken too.

Where Do I Know Him From? Peaky Blinders, Secret Invasion, One Night in Miami...

Ncuti Gatwa

Who Is He? Ken again!

Where Do I Know Him From? Sex Education, Doctor Who

Scott Evans

Who Is He? You guessed it. He's a Ken.

Where Do I Know Him From? One Life to Live, Grace and Frankie (Also, he's Chris Evans' brother!)

What's He Got to Say? "I woke up every day and I was like, 'This is the best day of my life!' and then the next day it was like, 'No, no, this is the best day of my life!' and that's what it was every day," Evans told ET at the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles. "It was crazy."

Michael Cera (as Allan)

Who Is He? There's only one Allan.

Where Do I Know Him From? Arrested Development, Superbad, Molly's Game

What's He Got to Say? Cera shared the unconventional way Gerwig helped him to get into character as Ken's best buddy with ET at the Barbie premiere in L.A.

"Greta got me an *NSYNC picture disc, No Strings Attached, as an Allan spirit gift," he recalled. "That got me to where I needed to get."

THE HUMANS

America Ferrera

Who Is She? She's a human. More specifically, she's Gloria, a Mattel employee who comes across Barbie in the Real World.

Where Do I Know Her From? Superstore, WeCrashed, Dumb Money, Ugly Betty

Ariana Greenblatt

Who Is She? She's also human, aka Sasha, Gloria's daughter.

Where Do I Know Her From? Stuck in the Middle, 65, In the Heights, Avengers: Infinity War

What's She Got to Say? Greenblatt admitted to ET that she felt "a little guilty" about her Barbie scene where she tells off Robbie's character.

"I felt a little guilty doing it, because Margot's so sweet and yelling at her wasn't easy," she shared. "Barbie was up here and I humbled her a little bit, but then at the end, I love her, so you can't resist."

Will Ferrell

Who Is He? He's a human. (We're pretty sure.) Please call him mother -- but also, he's the CEO of Mattel.

Where Do I Know Him From? He's Will Ferrell.

Connor Swindells

Who Is He? He's like, an intern or something. (His name, apparently, is Aaron Dinkins.)

Where Do I Know Him From? Sex Education, SAS: Rogue Heroes, Emma

Jamie Demetriou

Who Is He? He's a suit.

Where Do I Know Him From? Fleabag, The Great, The Afterparty, Cruella

Helen Mirren

Who Is She? She's the narrator.

Where Do I Know Her From? Um, it's Helen Freakin' Mirren? The Queen, 1923, Red, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. And, perhaps most endearingly, the Fast & Furious franchise.

Barbie is in theaters July 21.

