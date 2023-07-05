'Sex Education' Ending After Season 4: Watch the Farewell Teaser

Sex Education is officially ending.

The Netflix series will wrap up after the forthcoming fourth season, which will premiere Thursday, Sept. 21, the streaming service announced Wednesday. Netflix also released the official teaser previewing what's to come for the residents of Moordale, led by Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa (who next stars in Doctor Who) and Emma Mackey.

"A lot has happened since our first writers' room in 2017, when we spent a month in a cramped office above a sex shop, talking about what it felt like to go through puberty. The painful awkwardness, first crushes and big, big feelings," creator Laurie Nunn wrote in a letter to fans.

"We wanted to make a show that would answer some of the questions we all used to have about love, sex, friendship and our bodies. Something that would have helped our inner teenagers feel a little less alone. It's been overwhelming seeing how the show has connected with people around the world and we hope it's made some of you feel a little less alone too," her note continued.

"Writing this feels bittersweet, as we've decided the fourth season will also be the final installment of our show," Nunn shared. "This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallized, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate."

She ended the message with, "Goodbyes are the worst, but let's celebrate all the good times we've had."

Watch the final season teaser below.

Also returning for the final season, which was filmed from 2022 to earlier this year in Wales, are Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Sale, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar and Daniel Ings.

New cast members joining the ensemble are Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Jodie Turner-Smith, Eshaan Akbar and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

Season 4 picks up following the closure of Moordale Secondary as Otis (Butterfield) and Eric (Gatwa) face their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won't be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students -- they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. Viv (Ezeudu) is thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson (Williams-Stirling) is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee (Wood) tries something new by taking an art A-level and Adam (Swindells) grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.

Meanwhile, over in the U.S., Maeve (Mackey) is living her dream at Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, while adjusting to not being an only child at home -- or the only therapist on campus.

The first three seasons are streaming now on Netflix.

