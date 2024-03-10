There's a certain Kenergy coming to the 96th Academy Awards!

Producers for the 2024 Oscars announced the performers slated to take the stage at the upcoming awards show, and yes, Ryan Gosling is set to perform his epic Barbie track, "I'm Just Ken," joined by Mark Ronson, who wrote and produced the song with Andrew Wyatt.

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas O’Connell will also take the stage with their Barbie ballad, "What Was I Made For?"

Additionally, Becky G will sing "The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot, Jon Batiste will perform his track, "It Never Went Away," from American Symphony, and Scott George will be joined by the Osage Singers for a powerful performance of "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon.

It's been a banner year for the Barbie soundtrack, particularly the GRAMMY-winning "What Was I Made For?" and "I'm Just Ken" (which snagged Gosling his first Billboard Hot 100 placement and won a Critics Choice Award -- to Gosling's surprise).

Still, Gosling's performance of the hit Barbie song will mark the first time he performs it this awards season. Though it was nominated for a GRAMMY, he did not take the stage at the show.

In the months following the film's release, fans have eagerly been wondering if Gosling would take the stage at the Oscars. Earlier this month, Gosling revealed that he would be down to perform the song live -- he just hadn't been asked to.

"It might be too much of a risk to have me do it," the 43-year-old actor told Variety. "I don't know how that would work. But I'm open to it."

Gosling is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Ken. Collectively, Barbie is nominated for a grand total of eight awards during the biggest night in film, including nominations in the Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay categories.

Still, director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie were each shut out from individual nominations for their performances.

Following the news of their snubs, Gosling spoke out in support of the two leading ladies.

"I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films," Gosling said in a statement to ET. "And I never thought I'd being saying this, but I'm also incredibly honored and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken."

"But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film," he continued. "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 2024 Oscars air live on Sunday, March 10 starting at a new time of 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC.

As for the presenters, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O’Hara, Octavia Spencer and Ramy Youssef were announced, as well as Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Sally Field, Ben Kingsley, Lupita Nyong’o, Christoph Waltz, Anya Taylor-Joy, Forest Whitaker, Charlize Theron, Issa Rae, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Melissa McCarthy, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya.

