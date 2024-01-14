Very often at awards shows, winners claim that they weren't expecting to win, despite have a speech ready and path to the stage clearly mapped out in their heads. This didn't appear to be the case for Ryan Gosling at this year's Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

During the show, held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, Gosling's song from Barbie, "I'm Just Ken," won Best Song -- beating out odds-on favorite "What Was I Made For" by Billie Eilish, as well as Dua Lipa's Barbie song "Dance the Night," and a whole slew of excellent songs.

When "I'm Just Ken" was announced as the winner, the cameras cut to Gosling in the audience, and it appeared that the actor simply did not comprehend what had actually just happened. In fact, he almost looked suspicious, as if it was some sort of elaborate prank.

The announcer declared that the award would be accepted by writers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, as well as Gosling himself -- however, Gosling remained in the audience, cheering Ronson and Wyatt on from the table, while still in total disbelief.

As Ronson delivered the acceptance speech, the acclaimed songwriter acknowledged Gosling's importance for making the song come to life.

"Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours," Ronson said, as Gosling beamed from the crowd. "You made the world, or the audience, fall in love with this song with your matchless performance, so thank you."

Ronson and Wyatt spoke with reporters backstage after the big win, and Ronson said he would be excited for a possible Barbie musical on Broadway, joking, "I've actually written 12 [songs] and I'm just waiting for the call."

But, when asked how badly he'd like to see Gosling perform "I'm Just Ken" at this year's Oscars, Ronson replied seriously: "The most badly."

Needless to say, Gosling's humble and genuine reaction to the win was met with a lot of love from fans on social media, who couldn't get over how adorable his stunned look really was.

The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards aired Sunday, Jan. 14

