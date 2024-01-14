Pedro Pascal is so stylish, he can even make a bit of medical equipment look like a chic fashion choice.

The handsome star of The Last of Us walked the red carpet at the 29th Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, and was all smiles as he rocked a classy beigelook.

However, he made sure to rock a custom sling, which effortlessly complimented the rest of his smart ensemble.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pascal shared a positive health update, as he told ET's Deidre Behar on the red carpet, "I'm feeling better!"

Pascal hasn't explained in detail what happened that lead to him needing an arm sling. He debuted the unexpected sling last week at the Golden Globes, where he rocked a simple, chic black sling that went perfectly with his Golden Globes look as well.

The Mandalorian star told People at the time simply that he "fell."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards aired Sunday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on The CW. Check out ETonline.com for all the coverage, as well as a full list of the night's big winners!

RELATED CONTENT: