Bad Bunny made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut over the weekend, and brought out a famous friend to help the non-Spanish speaking members of the audience.

The "Me Porto Bonito" singer was met with resounding cheers as he stepped out onto the iconic Studio 8H stage and explained why people were surprised when he was announced as the next host.

"People are wondering if I can host this show because English is not my first language," he shared. "I don't know if they know this, but I do whatever I want!"

"Yeah, so I can host this show in English. I can order McDonald's in English. I can have sex in English," he continued. "But I prefer sex in Spanish because it's just better. I just prefer Spanish, you know?"

With that, Bad Bunny decided to just do whatever he wanted and began delivering his monologue in Spanish -- only for the show to subtitle his monologue as "Speaking in Non-English."

"Whoa, whoa, whoa. Not again, please. Not again. Excuse me. Can we change that? Can we do it right?" Bad Bunny asked, as the subtitle changed to "Speaking a sexier language."

"You know what, I don't trust this thing. So I want to bring up my friend to help, Pedro," he said, welcoming Pedro Pascal onto stage to help him translate.

He also asked Pascal -- who hosted SNL last season -- for some advice on what to do for his monologue.

"When you're doing a monologue, I find it's always charming when you make a self-deprecating joke," Pascal said, before explaining the concept to a confused Bad Bunny. "OK, it's like you make a joke about a part of your body or your face that's unflattering."

"But I don't have any," Bad Bunny replied.

"Totally. Me either," Pascal shot back. "You know what else works? Audiences love it when you show an embarrassing photo of yourself."

Bad Bunny said he could make that happen -- and instead showed a photo of himself entirely naked, covered only by a strategically placed towel.

"I'm sorry. How is that embarrassing?" Pascal asked.

"Because I forgot to put on clothes!" Bad Bunny replied with a laugh.

Pascal's unexpected appearance was the first of several truly surprising appearances during Saturday's show -- including a left-field cameo from Mick Jagger during a sketch, and Lady Gaga stopping by to introduce Bad Bunny's first performance of the night.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT, on NBC.

