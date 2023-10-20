Bad Bunny is the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live this week -- and it seems like his relationship with Kendall Jenner is fair game for jokes!

In new promo clips released on Friday, Benito joins SNL cast member Heidi Gardner for a few funny bits. The pair argue over the pronunciation of "Puerto Rico," and joke about his racy lyrics, but the last clip seems to be a callback to a rare social media moment Bad Bunny shared with Kendall.

In the SNL clip, a "mosquito" starts buzzing around Heidi's face and Benito swats it away, cautioning, "Be careful!"

Many fans think the joke is in reference to a video Bad Bunny shared to his Instagram story last month. In the clip, you can hear Kendall's voice as the pair walk outside. While Kendall -- whose face is not seen in the video -- fawns over an adorable rodent, Bad Bunny warns her, "Mami, be careful. The mosquitoes."

It's a subtle reference, but maybe one indicating that Bad Bunny might be open to making a few jokes at his own expense during his upcoming hosting gig.

In an interview with Vanity Fair last month, the performer opened up about keeping his personal life private, saying of the public, "They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know."

"I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone," he said, noting that he is "clear" with his close friends and family, adding, "They are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything. As for Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi, I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything."

Later in the interview, Bad Bunny admitted that his mom, Lysaurie Ocasio, "would love for me to get married in the church," and give her grandchildren.

When the interviewer, Michelle Ruiz, asked Bad Bunny if he wants marriage and children, he replies, "No. I don’t think so."

"Ever?" Ruiz asked again, to which Bad Bunny replied, "Not ever, but not now."

Kendall and Bad Bunny first sparked romance rumors in February. Since then they have been spotted out together numerous times, including attending a Met Gala after-party together, sitting courtside, and even showing some PDA at a recent Drake concert. Bad Bunny has also been spotted wearing a necklace with a "K" charm, which fans think is in Kendall's honor.

