Bad Bunny is opening up about his rumored romance with Kendall Jenner, sort of. The 29-year-old performer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, appears on the latest cover of Vanity Fair, and in the subsequent profile, his rumored romance with the 27-year-old model is referenced numerous times.

Despite saying he doesn't want to address personal topics, he alludes to the reality star multiple times throughout the interview. When discussing the possibility of singing a song in English, the Latinx star says, "I sing for those who want to listen to me and those who understand me," before adding, "It’s just that I feel more comfortable in my own language. I think in Spanish, I feel in Spanish, I eat in Spanish, I sing in Spanish… with some people, I speak English—with some specific people."

Bad Bunny adds, "With one of them, I couldn’t talk to her before," which the interviewer seems to think is a direct reference to Jenner.

As for keeping his personal life private, Bad Bunny says of the public, "They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone," he says, noting that he is "clear" with his close friends and family, adding, "They are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything. As for Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi, I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything."

Later in the interview, Bad Bunny admits that his mom, Lysaurie Ocasio, "would love for me to get married in the church," and give her grandchildren.

When the interviewer, Michelle Ruiz asks Bad Bunny if he wanted marriage and children, he replies, "No. I don’t think so."

When Ruiz, asks "Ever?" Bad Bunny replies, "Not ever, but not now."

Szilveszter Makó/Vanity Fair

Jenner and Bad Bunny first sparked romance rumors in February. Since then they have been spotted out together numerous times, including attending a Met Gala after-party together, sitting courtside, and even showing some PDA at a recent Drake concert. Bad Bunny has also been spotted wearing a necklace with a "K" charm, which fans think is in Jenner's honor.

Jenner has previously been linked to NBA stars Devin Booker, Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin, as well as performers A$AP Rocky and Harry Styles. As for Bad Bunny, he's been romantically linked to Carliz de la Cruz and Gabriela Berlingeri. When the Vanity Fair interviewer asks if Bad Bunny and Berlingeri had an open relationship, she says the singer laughed off the rumor without answering.

Back in July, a source opened up to ET about the status of the romance between Jenner and Bad Bunny.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny are still hanging out and having a great time with each other. Things are definitely progressing between them," the source said at the time. "Things are becoming more serious and their relationship is on the upswing."

