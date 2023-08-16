Kendall Jenner Says She Loves 'Really Hard' Amid Bad Bunny Romance
Kendall Jenner isn't divulging any details about her romance with Bad Bunny. However, she is spilling about her lover girl qualities.
"I love really hard, and I love without apology," Kendall says inside the Harper's Bazaar ICONS issue. "I don’t like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye. I will always fight for relationships. I’ve been that way since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off."
She adds, "I don’t give up on anything. Some people aren’t willing to meet me at that level. But that’s okay. I’d rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance."
The Kardashians star credits getting older for the way her love and the way she looks at the world has evolved, making her a better person for all of her relationships.
"My affection for people and my empathy has only grown," she tells the publication. "My favorite part of getting older is the wisdom and knowledge."
Kendall, 27, didn't speak about her relationship with Bad Bunny -- whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. The pair has kept details of their romance private, but that hasn't stopped them from putting on a little PDA in recent weeks.
Over the weekend, Kendall and the "Where She Goes" rapper shared a kiss while they danced at the Drake concert. The pair was captured in multiple videos enjoying the rapper's concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California, with Kim Kardashian. At one point, the two were dancing close, before they kissed like nobody was watching.
On Sunday morning, an eyewitness spotted Kendall and Bad Bunny having breakfast together at The Fountain Room at The Beverly Hills Hotel.
"They were dressed casually and seemed comfortable and happy together," the eyewitness tells ET. "They were laughing and were cute together."
In June, Kendall was asked about her relationship with the Puerto Rican superstar, but instead shared why she chooses to keep it close to her heart.
"I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side. Does that make sense?" she said inside WSJ. Magazine's digital issue. "I'll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that's the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway."
