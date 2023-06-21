Kendall Jenner Is Asked About Bad Bunny, Talks Having Children

Kendall Jenner is staying mum about her relationship with Bad Bunny. In a new interview for WSJ. Magazine's digital issue, the 27-year-old model offers "no comment" about her rumored romance with the Puerto Rican superstar, whom she's been linked to since February.

After declining to confirm or deny her romance, Jenner explains her reason for keeping quiet.

"I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side. Does that make sense?" she says. "I'll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that's the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway."

Sean Thompson for WSJ. Magazine

On the same day that Jenner's interview was released, Bad Bunny himself appeared on Rolling Stone's cover and offered a similar answer about his romantic status.

"I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life," he said. "That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy."

"We’re in the worst time, the worst moment for the privacy of other humans; not just artists, but human beings. Today, no one respects the privacy or life of anyone," Bad Bunny, 29, added. "... I keep living. Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don’t focus on that. I’m always going to keep living my way."

While Jenner and Bad Bunny aren't divulging details about their romance, last month a source told ET that the pair's "relationship is getting more serious."

"He is not only spending more time with Kendall, but with the rest of the family as well," the source said of the rapper, before adding of Jenner, "[She is] enjoying their low-key relationship and is excited about where they're headed."

"They're both always laughing and smiling together and have similar family values," the source added.

Sean Thompson for WSJ. Magazine

Meanwhile, in Jenner's sit-down, she hints at her reasons for keeping details of her private life relatively quiet, explaining, "Since I was really young, I felt out of place in my family. I was born into this life, but I didn't choose this life. I'm not built for this by any means. I'm not good at it. I do it, and I've learned how to do it."

"[Kim Kardashian is] like, 'I used to go to Kitson on Robertson just to get photographed...' I think she was built for [this life]," Jenner says of her sibling. "It took me [almost] 20 years to be like, 'OK, I guess I’m getting used to it now and it’s fine and I get it.'"

Despite her complicated relationship with life in the spotlight, Jenner notes, "I consider myself one of the luckiest people on the planet to be able to live the life that I live."

"But I do think that it's challenging for me a lot more than it’s not," she says. "I'm not going to sit here and say, 'Poor me' [about the attention], but I do think that it's pretty intense. People are more mean to my family in general. They take everything and make it a bad thing."

It's for that reason, Jenner says, that she plans to leave Los Angeles behind when it comes time to start a family. "Oh, yeah. You heard it here first," she says.

As for when she plans to take that step in her life, having babies and leaving California, Jenner says, "I'm excited for that time in my life. I just know it’s not right now."

Through it all, Jenner leans on her friends, including Hailey Bieber, whom she talks to almost daily.

"There is something comforting about having a friendship with someone who is adjacent to you in the same industry. There's an understanding that person has that other people don't,” Jenner says. "We try to support each other wherever possible."

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Deny Rumors They’re Feuding This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Bad Bunny on Protecting Private Life Amid Kendall Jenner Dating Rumors

Kendall Jenner and Lori Harvey Stun at FWRD's First Pop-Up Event

Bad Bunny Is Spending More Time With Kendall Jenner's Family

Related Gallery