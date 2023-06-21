Bad Bunny doesn't owe anyone an explanation, especially when it comes to his relationship status!

Since February, the 29-year-old Puerto Rican superstar -- whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio -- has been linked to Kendall Jenner. In a new cover story with Rolling Stone, the "Where She Goes" artist opts out of confirming their relationship status.

"I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life," Bad Bunny tells the magazine.

When asked if he wants to elaborate further, he notes, "That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy."

At one point, fans speculated that his latest single, "Where She Goes" --- which is recorded in Spanish, despite the English title -- is about Jenner. When asked to clarify it's orgins, the rapper teases, "cosas de la vida," which translates to "things in life."

Kendall, 27, and Bad Bunny were spotted together for the first time in February. Since then, the pair have stepped out for dinners in Los Angeles, sitting courtside at Los Angeles Lakers games, and even made appearances together at the 2023 Met Gala.

Bad Bunny understands the paparazzi attention he receives. However, he isn't pleased with how much access people have to others.

"Today, everyone’s a paparazzi," the rapper reveals. "We’re in the worst time, the worst moment for the privacy of other humans; not just artists, but human beings. Today, no one respects the privacy or life of anyone. There could be someone in line with, I don’t know, weird pants on or something, and someone is there filming them."

When it comes to the masses not only being invested in his personal life, like his music, the "Tití Me Preguntó" musician understands but still has boundaries.

"I keep living," he tells the publication. "Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don’t focus on that. I’m always going to keep living my way."

Bad Bunny also further clarifies an incident where he tossed a fan's cellphone while he was vacationing in the Dominican Republic. An instance where he says his personal space was violated and the full story wasn't told.

"I love going to D.R., so I was waving to everyone, like, 'Que lo que!,'"he says. "That person got right on me, leaned directly on my body. Bro, that cellphone didn’t break. It exists. It bothers me that people haven’t said that. I didn’t throw that phone into the water. I threw it into some bushes. She has it. She should upload the video. "

After a very busy and successful 2023, which was supposed to be his year of rest, the Bullet Train actor reveals that he does have more music, but he isn't in a rush to release it.

"I don’t know if maybe I’ll release a song [this year] if I like it enough, but I don’t think so. I said this year was for resting," he tells Rolling Stone. "I spend so much time thinking about what I’m going to do next, thinking and creating, imagining things. I already know where I’m going."

