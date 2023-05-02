Though they may not have walked the 2023 Met Gala red carpet together, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny clearly had fun at the annual fashion event's after-party.

The steamy new pair were spotted out in NYC together on Monday night after the Metropolitan Museum of Art's glamorous event.

The 27-year-old supermodel wore heels and a sheer strapless bodysuit by Nensi Dojaka, pairing it with a black thong over top that left little to the imagination. The look was a tribute to a very similar 1994 Chanel look.

The 29-year-old "Tití Me Preguntó" singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, went casual in shades and wide-legged brown pants with a suede jacket and a large cross necklace.

Earlier in the evening, the couple hit the red carpet at the Met separately with Kenny rocking a pantsless Marc Jacobs bodysuit and platform boots.

Bad Bunny wore a backless white suit with a 26-foot flower train by designer Simon Porte Jacquemus. He was seen leaving the event in the Kardashian-Jenner van with Kendall's sister, Kim Kardashian.

Kendall's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, was also spotted attending an after-party wearing a black and white strapless gown.

A source recently told ET, "Kendall and Bad Bunny are getting closer and closer every day. They talk and text non-stop and see each other whenever it’s possible. They are definitely getting more smitten with each other as they spend more time with each other. Bad Bunny makes Kendall laugh and she is always smiling around him. He genuinely just makes her happy and there is no drama. He’s also a big romantic, which Kendall finds very attractive and sweet. Kendall has moved on from Devin [Booker] and is in a great place."

The theme of this year's Met Gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches.

The dress code this year was "in honor of Karl" and the co-chairs for the spring fashion event were Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

