Kendall Jenner Sports a Pantsless Look at 2023 Met Gala

Despite conflicting reports that no members of the Kardashian-Jenner family were invited to this year's Met Gala, Kendall Jenner made an appearance on Monday night on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 27-year-old supermodel has become a staple of the annual fashion event in recent years and didn't disappoint, rocking a black, pantless ensemble that showed off her legs and made her look like a stylish comic book superhero -- long, flowing cape-sleeves included.

The custom Marc Jacobs look included a black bodysuit -- which evoked a high-collared look inspired by Karl Lagerfeld -- and incredibly tall, black platform boots. Her look also featured sleek makeup, and spray tanning by Isabel Alysa.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Jenner wasn't the only member of her famous family to shine on the ivory carpet on Monday. She was joined by sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who all posed together inside the Met.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jenner has attended the Met Gala every year since 2014 with the exception of 2020 when the event was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. Last year, Jenner attended with all of her famous sisters for the first time and wore a custom black tulle Prada top with a net embroidered overlay. She paired it with a large black skirt with ruched details. To add some edge to the look, Jenner bleached her eyebrows.

John Shearer/Getty Images

The 2023 Met Gala takes place on May 1 in New York City. The theme this year is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches. The Chanel creative director died in February 2019. He was 85 years old.

After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, he also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement.

The dress code this year is "in honor of Karl." The co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Upon Lagerfeld's death in 2019, Jenner remembered the Chanel creative director in a post, writing, "Today is the only full super moon in Virgo this year— what an honor to be a part of your beautiful shows. what an honor to be your bride. what an honor to be your friend. ❤️ RIP Karl, you are greatness in its purest form. we will remember you forever indeed, Virgo."

