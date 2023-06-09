Fashion forward! Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Elsa Hosk, Becky G, Josephine Skriver, Draya Michele, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, Olivia Culpo, Justine Skye, and Shanina Shaik celebrated the opening of FWRD’s first pop-up shop in Los Angeles on June 8.

The chic A-listers showed off their personal style with Jenner, who acts as FWRD’s Creative Director, rocking a white Rick Owens top and skirt set, Harvey opting for a sleek black lace look, and Hamlin keeping it cool in a sweater top, leggings, and boots.

Guests sipped on cocktails from 818 Tequila and enjoyed a DJ set by Pedro as they admired the décor by Olive Ateliers and browsed through on-trend clothing, bags, sunglasses, and shoes from the retailer’s top designers like Jacquemus, KNWLS, Leset, Siedres, Eterne, RE/DONE, Helsa, and more.

The store also boasts iconic vintage pieces including the John Galliano Christian Dior newspaper print dress, made famous by Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, a selection of Hermès Kelly bags and unique Fendi baguette bags, as well as a case full of gold Chanel jewelry.

The FWRD pop-up is open from Friday, June 9 through Sunday, Aug. 13, and invites customers to experience the brand in real life and shop a highly curated assortment of styles.

