Revolve’s Designer Sale Just Dropped — Save Up to 50% On Summer Fashion Favorites for 48 Hours Only

By Lauren Gruber
Revolve Designer Sale
Edward Berthelot/Getty

If you have any summer weddings or fabulous parties on the horizon, you're in luck: Revolve's Designer Sale has arrived with up to 50% off all our favorite labels through Saturday, May 27. Top designers such as Bronx and Banco, LaQuan Smith and Helmut Lang are just a few covetable brands that you can shop at a discount — before they sell out.

Whether you're on the hunt for quality basics from coveted brands, a hot new going-out top or a show-stopping gown for summer soirees, there are so many great finds at Revolve's Designer Sale. Some of our favorite picks include a sparkling wrap dress from Retrofete, a sleek cutout top from Alexander Wang and vacation-ready matching set from SER.O.YA.

Below, shop the best designer deals from Revolve's sale while they're still in stock. For even more Memorial Day fashion steals, check out Everlane and Coach Outlet's holiday weekend sales.

Helmut Lang Eyelet Bra Dress
Helmut Lang Eyelet Bra Dress
Revolve
Helmut Lang Eyelet Bra Dress

Because you can never have too many little black dresses.

$395$214
SER.O.YA Elm Dress
SER.O.YA Elm Dress
Revolve
SER.O.YA Elm Dress

Whether you dress it down with sneakers to run errands or dress up with heels on a night out, this dress works for virtually any season and occasion.

$295$207
Bronx and Banco X REVOLVE Gaia Mini Dress
Bronx and Banco X REVOLVE Gaia Mini Dress
Revolve
Bronx and Banco X REVOLVE Gaia Mini Dress

Turn heads in a shimmering copper-pink mini dress with strategic waist cutouts.

$380$266
Rag & Bone Sofie Wide Leg Chino Pant
Rag & Bone Sofie Wide Leg Chino Pant
Revolve
Rag & Bone Sofie Wide Leg Chino Pant

Made of breathable cotton with a touch of spandex for stretch, these chinos are an elevated alternative to jeans.

$275$193
Retrofete Gabrielle Robe
Retrofete Gabrielle Robe
Revolve
Retrofete Gabrielle Robe

"I ordered this for my bachelorette party and I absolutely love it!" wrote one happy reviewer. "It has the right amount of sparkle, is well lined and super comfortable."

$675$473
SER.O.YA Julia Set
SER.O.YA Julia Set
Revolve
SER.O.YA Julia Set

Two-piece sets are one of our favorite trends for summer, and this lime green shade looks especially pretty on suntanned skin.

$295$207
Alexander Wang Crewneck Long Sleeve Top Cut Out Detail
Alexander Wang Crewneck Long Sleeve Top Cut Out Detail
Revolve
Alexander Wang Crewneck Long Sleeve Top Cut Out Detail

Consider this crystal charm-embellished long sleeve your new favorite going-out top.

$425$298
Retrofete Laurel Bootcut Pant
Retrofete Laurel Bootcut Pant
Revolve
Retrofete Laurel Bootcut Pant

Lean into the Y2K trend with a pair of low-rise, bootcut jeans with slight distressing.

$275$193
Cult Gaia Fergie Knit Dress
Cult Gaia Fergie Knit Dress
Revolve
Cult Gaia Fergie Knit Dress

Sultry cutouts take this simple ivory midi to the next level.

$478$335
Rhode Iris Top
Rhode Iris Top
Revolve
Rhode Iris Top

This 100% cotton bohemian top from Rhode would look adorable with jeans or worn as a two-piece set with its matching skirt.

$295$207
SOLACE London x REVOLVE Petch Maxi Dress
SOLACE London x REVOLVE Petch Maxi Dress
Revolve
SOLACE London x REVOLVE Petch Maxi Dress

Stun at summer weddings in a peach-colored gown with a flattering one-shoulder silhouette.

$490$294
Helmut Lang Blazer Top
Helmut Lang Blazer Top
Revolve
Helmut Lang Blazer Top

Feel sleek and sophisticated in this blazer-inspired top with a zipper closure.

$325$228
Helmut Lang Blazer Mini Skirt
Helmut Lang Blazer Mini Skirt
Revolve
Helmut Lang Blazer Mini Skirt

Pair this herringbone mini skirt with its matching blazer for a coordinated look, or with your favorite bodysuit for a more casual vibe.

$350$228

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

