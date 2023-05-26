If you have any summer weddings or fabulous parties on the horizon, you're in luck: Revolve's Designer Sale has arrived with up to 50% off all our favorite labels through Saturday, May 27. Top designers such as Bronx and Banco, LaQuan Smith and Helmut Lang are just a few covetable brands that you can shop at a discount — before they sell out.

Shop Revolve Designer Sale

Whether you're on the hunt for quality basics from coveted brands, a hot new going-out top or a show-stopping gown for summer soirees, there are so many great finds at Revolve's Designer Sale. Some of our favorite picks include a sparkling wrap dress from Retrofete, a sleek cutout top from Alexander Wang and vacation-ready matching set from SER.O.YA.

Below, shop the best designer deals from Revolve's sale while they're still in stock. For even more Memorial Day fashion steals, check out Everlane and Coach Outlet's holiday weekend sales.

SER.O.YA Elm Dress Revolve SER.O.YA Elm Dress Whether you dress it down with sneakers to run errands or dress up with heels on a night out, this dress works for virtually any season and occasion. $295 $207 Shop Now

Retrofete Gabrielle Robe Revolve Retrofete Gabrielle Robe "I ordered this for my bachelorette party and I absolutely love it!" wrote one happy reviewer. "It has the right amount of sparkle, is well lined and super comfortable." $675 $473 Shop Now

SER.O.YA Julia Set Revolve SER.O.YA Julia Set Two-piece sets are one of our favorite trends for summer, and this lime green shade looks especially pretty on suntanned skin. $295 $207 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Frankies Bikinis' Celeb-Favorite Swimsuits Are Up to 40% Off Right Now

Get An Extra 20% Off Handbags at Coach Outlet's Memorial Day Sale

Beyond Yoga Memorial Day Sale: Up to 75% Off Celeb-Loved Athleisure

The Best Deals on Stylish Handbags at Coach's Memorial Day Sale

Save Up to 30% On Everlane's Summer-Ready Wardrobe Essentials

Get up to 55% off Adidas Sneakers and Clothing for Summer

The Best Memorial Day AirPods Deals to Shop This Weekend

Sunday Riley Bestsellers Are 20% Off at This Memorial Day Sale

Shop the Best lululemon Memorial Day Finds for Summer