Revolve’s Designer Sale Just Dropped — Save Up to 50% On Summer Fashion Favorites for 48 Hours Only
If you have any summer weddings or fabulous parties on the horizon, you're in luck: Revolve's Designer Sale has arrived with up to 50% off all our favorite labels through Saturday, May 27. Top designers such as Bronx and Banco, LaQuan Smith and Helmut Lang are just a few covetable brands that you can shop at a discount — before they sell out.
Whether you're on the hunt for quality basics from coveted brands, a hot new going-out top or a show-stopping gown for summer soirees, there are so many great finds at Revolve's Designer Sale. Some of our favorite picks include a sparkling wrap dress from Retrofete, a sleek cutout top from Alexander Wang and vacation-ready matching set from SER.O.YA.
Below, shop the best designer deals from Revolve's sale while they're still in stock. For even more Memorial Day fashion steals, check out Everlane and Coach Outlet's holiday weekend sales.
Because you can never have too many little black dresses.
Whether you dress it down with sneakers to run errands or dress up with heels on a night out, this dress works for virtually any season and occasion.
Turn heads in a shimmering copper-pink mini dress with strategic waist cutouts.
Made of breathable cotton with a touch of spandex for stretch, these chinos are an elevated alternative to jeans.
"I ordered this for my bachelorette party and I absolutely love it!" wrote one happy reviewer. "It has the right amount of sparkle, is well lined and super comfortable."
Two-piece sets are one of our favorite trends for summer, and this lime green shade looks especially pretty on suntanned skin.
Consider this crystal charm-embellished long sleeve your new favorite going-out top.
Lean into the Y2K trend with a pair of low-rise, bootcut jeans with slight distressing.
Sultry cutouts take this simple ivory midi to the next level.
This 100% cotton bohemian top from Rhode would look adorable with jeans or worn as a two-piece set with its matching skirt.
Stun at summer weddings in a peach-colored gown with a flattering one-shoulder silhouette.
Feel sleek and sophisticated in this blazer-inspired top with a zipper closure.
Pair this herringbone mini skirt with its matching blazer for a coordinated look, or with your favorite bodysuit for a more casual vibe.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
RELATED CONTENT:
Frankies Bikinis' Celeb-Favorite Swimsuits Are Up to 40% Off Right Now
Get An Extra 20% Off Handbags at Coach Outlet's Memorial Day Sale
Beyond Yoga Memorial Day Sale: Up to 75% Off Celeb-Loved Athleisure
The Best Deals on Stylish Handbags at Coach's Memorial Day Sale
Save Up to 30% On Everlane's Summer-Ready Wardrobe Essentials
Get up to 55% off Adidas Sneakers and Clothing for Summer
The Best Memorial Day AirPods Deals to Shop This Weekend
Sunday Riley Bestsellers Are 20% Off at This Memorial Day Sale