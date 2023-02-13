When fashion designer Natalie De'Banco creates a new piece, she always starts with a song.

Her celebrity-adored clothing brand Bronx and Banco — worn by Beyoncé, Doja Cat, and Miley Cyrus, just to name a few — is often influenced by music, and Megan Thee Stallion's "Her" is one of DeBanco's latest inspirations. We caught up with DeBanco before she debuted her latest collection and first entry into couture, Le Bohème, at New York Fashion Week. The Russian-born Australian designer shared details about her creative process as one of the most in-demand labels for celebs and everyday shoppers alike.

DeBanco's Le Bohème line is an opulent array of gleaming metallic gowns, sequin-covered skirts and bustiers dripping in crystals that we could definitely see the likes of Megan, Lizzo, Doja Cat and others wearing on the red carpet. "Le Bohème is a French word and it means an artist, a nomad, and she wears what she wants to wear," said DeBanco about the name of her FW23 launch. "It's a tribute to all my musical super divas."

As models paraded around the rooftop bar to debut DeBanco's decadent new dresses, Megan Thee Stallion's hit and Lizzo's "Juice" energized the room, matching the confident energy exuded by DeBanco's designs. For her, creating pieces that are not only eye-catching but genuinely wearable is a top priority. This inclusive view is one the inspiring Megan Thee Stallion shares.

"I want to make sure so no matter what size I am, everything fits like a glove," said DeBanco, who designs pieces for herself as well as her long list of famous clients. "I want to feel sexy, beautiful — comfortable though. I want to be able to walk into a room and kill with my looks."

While we wait for the latest collection of party-ready pieces to hit the stores, you can shop some of our favorite Bronx and Banco dresses to buy and rent below.

Maria Velvet Romper Rent the Runway Maria Velvet Romper This glitzy romper has an adjustable neckline to show just the right amount of skin. Rent it with a Rent the Runway membership, starting at $69/month. $51 $0 WITH RENT THE RUNWAY MEMBERSHIP Rent Now $460 $414 Shop Now

Simone Gown Revolve Simone Gown Turn heads in a sequin-covered asymmetrical gown with a high slit and crystal-embellished straps. $750 $421 Shop Now

Itza Dress Revolve Itza Dress For any spring break plans you might have coming up, this sheer one-shoulder dress could double as an adorable bathing suit cover-up. $550 $385 Shop Now

