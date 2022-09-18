Shopping

Keke Palmer and Gigi Hadid Wear the New Platform UGGs at NYFW

By Lauren Gruber‍
Keke Palmer UGGs
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid never fails to give us fashion inspiration with her impeccable style, but the designer duds she often wears tend to be out of our price range. However, the supermodel was recently spotted recently blending two of our favorite footwear trends for fall — platforms and Ugg boots — in one affordable style. 

Gigi Hadid Ugg Boots
Gotham/GC Images

On Sunday, Hadid wore the new Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots while attending the opening of her Guest in Residence pop-up store in New York City. With a 2-inch platform, these iconic Uggs are the perfect statement shoe with maximum comfort. To get her look, you can shop Gigi Hadid's exact pair of Uggs at Amazon and add them to your fall and winter footwear collection for $160.

UGG Classic Mini Platform Boots
UGG Women's Classic Mini Platform Boots
Amazon
UGG Classic Mini Platform Boots

Gigi wore these ankle-height Uggs with a two-inch platform in chestnut, but they also come in black, forest green, hot pink, and white.

$160

Keke Palmer then gave the platform UGGs their full Y2K moment with a cropped denim jacket and midi skirt. On Wednesday at New York Fashion Week, the Nope actor embraced early 2000s style in denim-on-denim, miniature hoop earrings, and the Ultra Mini Platforms — a low-rise version of Gigi's elevated UGGs.

UGG Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boots
UGG Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boots
UGG
UGG Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boots
$150

A somewhat controversial trend, Uggs were extremely popular in the early 2010s for their slipper-esque comfort. Now, Uggs have undoubtedly made a comeback as one of fall's most-worn styles. The sherpa-lined footbed keeps your feet warm and cozy during the colder months, and the suede outer adds texture and a laid-back aesthetic to any outfit. 

Hadid and Palmer both wore the classic chestnut color in New York, but the platform Uggs also come in black, white, forest green, and hot pink. You can wear these Uggs with jeans, joggers, leggings or loungewear and stay cozy all through the cooler seasons ahead. 

UGG Women's Classic Mini Platform Boots
UGG Women's Classic Mini Platform Boots
Amazon
UGG Women's Classic Mini Platform Boots

For a sleek look, this black pair will go with everything.

$160
UGG Women's Classic Mini Platform Boots
UGG Women's Classic Mini Platform Boots
Amazon
UGG Women's Classic Mini Platform Boots

Or make a statement with in hot pink.

$160

Not into the platform shoe trend? You can still get Gigi's look sans added height with the classic mini boot. Plenty of other best-selling Ugg shoes are also available on Amazon—shop some of our favorite styles for fall below.

UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Boot
UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Boot

These cozy boots come in a ton of fun colors, including this pretty sky blue that's on sale.

$140$95
UGG Women's Tazz Slipper
UGG Women's Tazz Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Tazz Slipper

Colorful stitching around the ankle makes these suede slipper boots look extra cozy. 

$120
UGG Women's Koolaburra Zip Fashion Boot
UGG Women's Koolaburra Zip Fashion Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Koolaburra Zip Fashion Boot

No matter the weather, the Tynlee offers cozy comfort in an Insta-worthy silhouette.

$110$65
UGG Coquette Slipper
UGG Women's Coquette Slipper
Amazon
UGG Coquette Slipper

These UGG slippers are the most classic WFH shoe.

$120
UGG Classic Mini Snow Leopard Ankle Boot
UGG Classic Mini Snow Leopard Ankle Boot
Amazon
UGG Classic Mini Snow Leopard Ankle Boot

The snow leopard mini boot is just right for unexpected chilly nights. 

$160$96

