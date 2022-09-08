Summer is almost over, which means it's time to start building your fall wardrobe. While the promise of milder temperatures and back-to-school season mean we can start searching for cozy scented candles and other essentials, it's important to spend some extra time on the purchase that we rely on all season long—that perfect pair of fall boots.

Boot season gives us all sorts of shoes to play with. Whether it's short and chunky ankle boots, sky-high lug sole platforms, sleek knee-high riding boots, or reliable rain boots that help you weather the storms in style, there’s a perfect pair out there for you that are also budget-friendly.

Are you looking for a pair of boots made for walking? Something with little to no heel like a chunky Chelsea boot might be right for you. Trying to channel Kendall Jenner's Instagram-ready aesthetic? Opt for a funky cowboy boot in a rainbow of colors. Whatever your style, there’s a budget-friendly boot out there for you. Here are our favorite boots under $100 for elevating your fall wardrobe without breaking the bank.

