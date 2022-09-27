Boots are easily one of our most-worn types of fall footwear, thanks to their versatility. Want to show some leg while staying warm? Style a mini skirt with a pair of knee-highs. Are you looking to try out the Western-style trend? Cowboy boots are your new best friend. Favorite pair of jeans starting to feel a little boring? Add a pop of color with a statement bootie. Need something less dressy than a heel but more put-together than a sneaker? Wear boots!

This season, the pointed toe is making its way back to our fashion magazines and Instagram feeds as the new "It" style for fall. Chic and timeless, a pointed toe makes your legs look extra-long—even without a high heel—and come in a handful of silhouettes. Everyone from Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski to Addison Rae and Matilda Djerf are rocking a pointed toe, so we've rounded up some of the best (and most comfortable) styles to shop.

From sexy black patent leather to Western-inspired styles to funky croc textures, our list of pointed-toe boots to try this fall are bound to have your next go-to pair of shoes.

Dream Pairs Pointed Toe Stiletto Ankle Booties Amazon Dream Pairs Pointed Toe Stiletto Ankle Booties These boots have a slip-on design and double gore panels for a secure and flexible fit. One Amazon reviewer said, "The heel is the perfect height, and the boot hits at the perfect spot above ankle below the calf, so it looks good with pants and dresses." $40 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

14 Fall Boots Under $100 We Can't Wait to Wear: Shop Affordable Platforms, Rain Boots, Cowboy Boots, and More

Celebrity-Favorite UGG Boots and Slippers Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon: Shop Fall’s Must-Have Styles

Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski Love This Fall Footwear Trend: 9 Cowboy Boots for Fall Under $200

Stay Stylish and Cozy with the Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Shop Now

Michael Kors Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Handbags for Fall

Why Rent The Runway Is the Best Wardrobe Rental Service for Fall

Abercrombie Fall Sale: Save on Jeans, Jackets and More Fall Favorites

Athleta Sale: Save on Leggings, Tops and More for Fall

Gigi Hadid’s Platform UGGs Are the Perfect Cozy Boots for Fall

Disney and Stuart Weitzman Drop a Magical New Footwear Collaboration

The 10 Best Hiking Shoes, Leggings, and Shorts for Women

Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes Are on Sale for Up to 40% Off

The Best Running Shoes for Women — Fall 2022