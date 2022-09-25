The 15 Best Deals at Abercrombie's Fall Sale: Get 25% Off Jeans, Jackets and More Fall Favorites
When you picture Abercrombie & Fitch, you might envision the early aughts mall staple, but the brand has made a complete comeback in the last few years with a stylish rebrand. Gone are the days of exclusionary sizing and out-of-date styles: the new and improved Abercrombie offers a wide range of trendy and classic jeans, jackets, dresses and so much more. Right now, you can get 25% off Abercrombie's fall favorites just in time to revamp your wardrobe for the new season.
For a limited time, Abercrombie & Fitch is offering deals on fall finds for both women and men. The Fall Faves Event brings you closet must-haves from vegan leather pants to cozy shirt jackets. Whether you need a pair of TikTok-loved denim or an everyday essential white t-shirt, there's a stylish pick for whatever you find yourself doing in the cooler months ahead.
Popular jeans like the Curve Love denim are on sale in high rise, skinny, straight, and dad jean styles to choose from. No promo code is needed to unlock the discount, so now is a great time to stock up on timeless and classic clothing for the rest of the year. There are hundreds of items to shop, but to help you out, we've rounded up our favorite pieces to snag from the Abercrombie Fall Faves sale.
Ahead, shop the TK best deals from Abercrombie & Fitch's fall sale.
The Best Women's 25% Off Abercrombie Deals
The on-trend 90's-style is embodied in these ultra high rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked.
Try Abercrombie's new 90's-style jeans in a baggy, relaxed-fit silhouette and low rise. This style features a black wash, knee blowout details and frayed hem for all your nights out this fall.
Bring the trendy corset-style into the fall with this slim-fitting long-sleeve top from Abercrombie.
Get 25% off a pair of gorgeous vegan leather pants. This ultra high rise pair is made from Abercrombie's luxe vegan leather fabric with functional pockets and a zipper.
Say goodbye to waist gaps with Abercrombie's Curve Love, which features an additional 2 inches through the hip and thigh compared to the brand's classic fit.
Shackets are bound to be everywhere again this year. These easy-fitting shirt jackets are made in a cozy fabric for layering and taking with you on-the-go.
Style your long-sleeve bodysuit with skirts or pants this fall. This style is super soft and high-quality, making it the perfect fall staple.
Achieve an effortless look with a short-sleeve boyfriend tee under your jacket or cardigan. This cropped tee is made in a heavyweight fabric with a slightly oversized-fit silhouette for easy to throw on layering.
The Best Men's 25% Off Abercrombie Deals
When you need to throw on a comfortable layer before heading out for the day, this relaxed-fit shirt jacket is perfect for running errands, heading to the office, or late nights with friends.
Choose from dark blue, light brown, or black for your new go-to crew sweatshirt. Layer this sweatshirt over your favorite t-shirt or denim button-down for stylish comfort all year.
From the office to a night out with friends, these slim fit jeans can be dressed up or worn casual with sneakers and a relaxed tee for all-day comfort.
Nothing says fall more than flannels. Save on this 90's-style button-up shirt in an oversized-fit for easy style all season long.
If you prefer a roomier fit, this comfortable long-sleeve tee has drop-shoulders and comes in 4 different colors to match your style.
Abercrombie introduced its all-new active line YPB earlier this year. The new 5" training shorts feature a drawstring waistband and side pockets with a hidden zipper pocket for extra security during every workout.
Take Abercrombie's softAF fleece fabric and turn them into comfortable sweatpants for the ultimate chilly weather loungewear.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Fall Jackets to Shop From J.Crew, Everlane, Alex Mill & More
Ulta Beauty Fall Haul Sale: Save Up to 50% on Revlon, L'Oreal and More
Athleta Sale: Save on Leggings, Tops and More for Fall
Coach Outlet's Friends & Family Sale Is On: Shop Double Discounts Now
Celebrate the Season With Fall Décor from Amazon, Nordstrom, and More
TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans Are On Sale Now
The New Abercrombie & Fitch Activewear Line Is Here: 8 Must-Have Looks
Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again in a Bold Color