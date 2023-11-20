Sales & Deals

Ulta Is Having a Major Black Friday Sale: Here Are the Best Deals to Shop Up to 50% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ulta Black Friday Sale 2023
Getty Images
By Kyley Warren
Updated: 12:34 PM PST, November 20, 2023

Ulta's Black Friday Sale is here until November 25. Save on rarely discounted makeup, skincare, and hair care.

As you start to map out your winter makeup looks and restock your skincare regimen, Ulta's Black Friday sale has you covered for the new season. One of the brand's biggest beauty sales of the year is underway through Monday, November 25. With serious Black Friday deals across makeup, skin care and hair care, best-selling and rarely discounted beauty brands are up to 50% off.

Shop Ulta's Black Friday Sale

The massive sale boasts savings from top brands — including Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty and Florence by Mills by Millie Bobby Brown, as well as cult-favorite goods from Sunday Riley, Murad, TULA, Mario Badescu, Revlon and many others. If you missed out on the daily steals from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty, now's your chance to stock up on skincare must-haves as we move into the chillier months.

There are literally hundreds of beauty deals to choose from. And to help you determine the very best, we've handpicked some of our favorite finds from Ulta's Black Friday event — including a hyaluronic acid eye balm and Vitamin C-infused hydration cream for dry skin this winter. Ahead, shop the best deals from Ulta Beauty's sale.

Best Ulta Black Friday Deals

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
Ulta

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream

Your complexion deserves to be nourished, hydrated and glowing all year long. This deeply hydrating moisturizer works to protect skin against pollution, revealing brighter-looking skin.

$65 $39

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
Ulta

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

The COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin.

$25 $15

florence by mills Swimming Under the Eyes Gel Pads

florence by mills Swimming Under the Eyes Gel Pads
Ulta

florence by mills Swimming Under the Eyes Gel Pads

30 cute whale gel patches that swim under your eyes to hydrate and brighten. 

$36 $25

Morphe Fall Into Fabulous Artistry Palette

Morphe Fall Into Fabulous Artistry Palette
Ulta

Morphe Fall Into Fabulous Artistry Palette

Morphe's best-selling Fall Into Fabulous Artistry Palette features 25 sheens and shimmers, plus 10 matte transition hues for limitless luxe looks. 

$28 $17

TULA Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm

TULA Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
Ulta

TULA Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm

Tula's best-selling hyaluronic acid eye balm gets a radiating revamp via an ingredient cocktail of rosewater and rosehip oil. Instantly hydrate, cool and help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes for a refreshed look.

$38 $19

Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum

Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum
Ulta

Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum

Apply the Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum every other night to keep your skin vibrant and hydrated when you wake up each morning.

$45 $32

It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product

It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product
Ulta

It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product

The phrase "miracle product" is often overused, but this multitasking leave-in conditioner lives up to the hype.

$40 $20

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Ulta

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

This gel moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid comes at the recommendation of Kerry Washington who named it the one skin-care product she can't live without. 

$28 $17

TULA 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream

TULA 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream
Ulta

TULA 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream

For both daytime and nighttime use, this non-greasy cream keeps your skin soft and supple 24/7.

$58 $35

Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream

Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
Ulta

Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream

This high-tech moisturizer — infused with hyaluronic acid Hydrogel Cream — works to support smoother and more supple-feeling skin.

$22 $15

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
Sephora

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+

Tap into the natural-looking benefits of this full-coverage, liquid solution.

$47 $33

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Ulta

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Featuring ionic technology, the Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer distributes air quickly and evenly for fast drying and styling.

$60 $30

Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel

Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel
Ulta

Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel

This hydrating gel moisturizer from the beloved skincare brand Murad provides hydration, plumps the skin and locks in moisture.

$71 $43

Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer

Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer
Ulta

Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer

This fast-absorbing, oil-free moisturizer with delivers powerful antioxidant benefits that help minimize the appearance of wrinkles and imperfections.

$75 $45

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
Ulta

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

A skincare secret used by Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Jenner is on sale. This on-the-spot surface blemish solution helps dry up surface blemishes overnight.

$17 $12

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

