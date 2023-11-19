Without a doubt, Black Friday is the best time to stock up on our everyday beauty products at lower prices. This year's Black Friday beauty deals are delivering supreme discounts on fan-favorites from across the web. Just in time for the holidays, makeup lovers should not miss out on Benefit Cosmetics' Black Friday sale.

Now through Saturday, November 25, you can get 30% off sitewide and free shipping with the code FRIYAY. From viral mascaras to stellar brow products and concealer, Benefit Cosmetics is celebrating Black Friday with deals on all of the brand's best-selling makeup and skin care products.

Shop 30% Off Benefit Cosmetics

Loved by Nicole Kidman, Eva Mendes and Serena Williams, Benefit is best known for its wide assortment of brow products and rosy cheek stains, but its variety of mascaras are equally fabulous. If you’re running out of mascara, now’s the time to stock up on all the Benefit options. The cult-favorite and long-lasting Roller Lash mascara uses its unique brush to separate and curl lashes for an eye opening appearance.

Whether you're looking for lashes with mega volume or want fool-proof brows, the Benefit Cosmetics Black Friday Sale has you covered. Shop the top 10 finds below and just make sure to use code FRIYAY at checkout.

