Benefit Cosmetics’ Black Friday Sale Is Back With 30% Off Best-Selling Makeup

By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 12:40 PM PST, November 19, 2023

The Benefit Cosmetics' Black Friday sale is the perfect time to grab all your makeup essentials at 30% off.

Without a doubt, Black Friday is the best time to stock up on our everyday beauty products at lower prices. This year's Black Friday beauty deals are delivering supreme discounts on fan-favorites from across the web. Just in time for the holidays, makeup lovers should not miss out on Benefit Cosmetics' Black Friday sale

Now through Saturday, November 25, you can get 30% off sitewide and free shipping with the code FRIYAY. From viral mascaras to stellar brow products and concealer, Benefit Cosmetics is celebrating Black Friday with deals on all of the brand's best-selling makeup and skin care products.

Shop 30% Off Benefit Cosmetics

Loved by Nicole Kidman, Eva Mendes and Serena Williams, Benefit is best known for its wide assortment of brow products and rosy cheek stains, but its variety of mascaras are equally fabulous. If you’re running out of mascara, now’s the time to stock up on all the Benefit options. The cult-favorite and long-lasting Roller Lash mascara uses its unique brush to separate and curl lashes for an eye opening appearance.

Whether you're looking for lashes with mega volume or want fool-proof brows, the Benefit Cosmetics Black Friday Sale has you covered. Shop the top 10 finds below and just make sure to use code FRIYAY at checkout.

Roller Lash Curling Mascara

Roller Lash Curling Mascara
Benefit Cosmetics

Roller Lash Curling Mascara

Stay ahead of the curve with Benefit's Roller Lash mascara, which separates, lifts and curls your lashes for a flirty gaze.

$28 $20

With code FRIYAY

Shop Now

They're Real! Lengthening Mascara

They're Real! Lengthening Mascara
Benefit Cosmetics

They're Real! Lengthening Mascara

The OG Benefit mascara gives your lashes some major drama with a custom domed-tip brush.

$28 $20

With code FRIYAY

Shop Now

Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
Benefit

Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

For natural-looking brow volume, the custom tiny, tapered brush provides an easy, mess-proof application, and makes it easy to tame, tint, and volumize the look of your brows. 

$26 $18

With code FRIYAY

Shop Now

Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain

Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain
Benefit Cosmetics

Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain

TikTok adores this lip and cheek stain for its impressive staying power and universally flattering shade.

$33 $23

With code FRIYAY

Shop Now

Hoola Matte Bronzer

Hoola Matte Bronzer
Benefit Cosmetics

Hoola Matte Bronzer

Give your skin a sunkissed glow with Benefit's longtime favorite Hoola Bronzer.

$35 $25

With code FRIYAY

Shop Now

BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara

BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara
Benefit Cosmetics

BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara

The slim brush of Benefit's BADgal BANG! mascara keeps your lashes clump-free and ensures each lash is covered from root to tip.

$28 $20

With code FRIYAY

Shop Now

Precisely, My Brow Pencil

Precisely, My Brow Pencil
Benefit Cosmetics

Precisely, My Brow Pencil

Available in 12 shades for your perfect match, this brow pencil makes it easy to achieve natural-looking brow definition.

$26 $18

With code FRIYAY

Shop Now

Boi-ing Industrial Strength Concealer

Boi-ing Industrial Strength Concealer
Benefit Cosmetics

Boi-ing Industrial Strength Concealer

Offering full coverage, this creamy concealer can hide blemishes and dark under-eye circles. 

$24 $17

With code FRIYAY

Shop Now

The POREfessional: Hydrate Primer

The POREfessional: Hydrate Primer
Benefit Cosmetics

The POREfessional: Hydrate Primer

Smooth skin with Benefit Cosmetics' The POREfessional: Hydrate Primer, which can help minimize pores and reduce the look of fine lines. 

$34 $24

With code FRIYAY

Shop Now

Watt's Up! Cream Highlighter

Watt's Up! Cream Highlighter
Benefit Cosmetics

Watt's Up! Cream Highlighter

Complete your glam makeup look with the Watt's Up! Cream Highlighter. 

$30 $21

With code FRIYAY

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

