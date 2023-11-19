The Benefit Cosmetics' Black Friday sale is the perfect time to grab all your makeup essentials at 30% off.
Without a doubt, Black Friday is the best time to stock up on our everyday beauty products at lower prices. This year's Black Friday beauty deals are delivering supreme discounts on fan-favorites from across the web. Just in time for the holidays, makeup lovers should not miss out on Benefit Cosmetics' Black Friday sale.
Now through Saturday, November 25, you can get 30% off sitewide and free shipping with the code FRIYAY. From viral mascaras to stellar brow products and concealer, Benefit Cosmetics is celebrating Black Friday with deals on all of the brand's best-selling makeup and skin care products.
Shop 30% Off Benefit Cosmetics
Loved by Nicole Kidman, Eva Mendes and Serena Williams, Benefit is best known for its wide assortment of brow products and rosy cheek stains, but its variety of mascaras are equally fabulous. If you’re running out of mascara, now’s the time to stock up on all the Benefit options. The cult-favorite and long-lasting Roller Lash mascara uses its unique brush to separate and curl lashes for an eye opening appearance.
Whether you're looking for lashes with mega volume or want fool-proof brows, the Benefit Cosmetics Black Friday Sale has you covered. Shop the top 10 finds below and just make sure to use code FRIYAY at checkout.
Roller Lash Curling Mascara
Stay ahead of the curve with Benefit's Roller Lash mascara, which separates, lifts and curls your lashes for a flirty gaze.
They're Real! Lengthening Mascara
The OG Benefit mascara gives your lashes some major drama with a custom domed-tip brush.
Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
For natural-looking brow volume, the custom tiny, tapered brush provides an easy, mess-proof application, and makes it easy to tame, tint, and volumize the look of your brows.
Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain
TikTok adores this lip and cheek stain for its impressive staying power and universally flattering shade.
Hoola Matte Bronzer
Give your skin a sunkissed glow with Benefit's longtime favorite Hoola Bronzer.
BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara
The slim brush of Benefit's BADgal BANG! mascara keeps your lashes clump-free and ensures each lash is covered from root to tip.
Precisely, My Brow Pencil
Available in 12 shades for your perfect match, this brow pencil makes it easy to achieve natural-looking brow definition.
Boi-ing Industrial Strength Concealer
Offering full coverage, this creamy concealer can hide blemishes and dark under-eye circles.
The POREfessional: Hydrate Primer
Smooth skin with Benefit Cosmetics' The POREfessional: Hydrate Primer, which can help minimize pores and reduce the look of fine lines.
Watt's Up! Cream Highlighter
Complete your glam makeup look with the Watt's Up! Cream Highlighter.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
