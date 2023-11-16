When the temperatures outside start to drop, there's no time of the year quite as exciting as beauty Advent calendar season. For beauty aficionados, it's the first sign that Christmas is coming. One of the most popular Christmas countdowns this season comes from Cult Beauty.

Following on from the success of the online beauty store's previous three sold out Advent calendars, the highly anticipated Cult Beauty Advent calendar for 2023 is bigger and better than ever. Retailing for $280 but worth over $1,300, the holiday gift is overflowing with beauty icons, from under-the-radar heroes to makeup's biggest names and everything in between. Inside the drawers, there are 39 beauty treats — 20 of which are full-sized.

Standouts from the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar are cult-favorites from Augustinus Bader, Olaplex, Sunday Riley, Dr. Barbara Sturm, OUAI, Summer Fridays and so much more. From Drew Barrymore's favorite anti-aging serum to Margot Robbie and Jennifer Aniston-approved moisturizer, this is Cult Beauty's best calendar yet.

As hard as it is going to be to resist opening all the doors at once, this highly coveted calendar even included seven special beauty treats waiting specifically for Christmas Day. To make matters even more exciting, there's also three Golden Tickets hidden within Cult Beauty's calendars. If you are lucky enough to find one, each is wroth $1,000 pounds or $1,216 in Cult Beauty credit for a beauty spree of a lifetime.

The Cult Beauty Advent calendar is still in stock now, but you'll need to be quick as this is one we definitely expect to sell out fast before December arrives.

